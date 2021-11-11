× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

South Africa's last white president, FW de Klerk, dies at home

AFRICA
By Reuters | November 11th 2021

South Africa's last white president Frederik Willem (FW) de Klerk died on Thursday morning at his home in Cape Town, the FW de Klerk Foundation said in a statement.

"Former President FW de Klerk died peacefully at his home in Fresnaye earlier this morning following his struggle against mesothelioma cancer," the statement said.

The 85-year-old served as president from 1989 to 1994 and as deputy president from 1994 to 1996.

As South Africa's last head of state from the era of white-minority rule, he and his government dismantled the apartheid system and introduced universal suffrage.

KEEP READING

 Major marathon resumes in South Africa as mass participants run in Cape Town

 Kenya’s Lydia Simiyu wins 2021 Cape Town Marathon

 Cyber attack disrupts major South African port operations

 Family stranded in South Africa as travel ban over mutant virus strain kicks in

Born in Johannesburg, South Africa to an influential Afrikaner family, de Klerk studied at Potchefstroom University before pursuing a career in law.

Joining the National Party, to which he had family ties, he was elected to parliament and sat in the white-minority government of P W Botha, holding a succession of ministerial posts.

As a minister, he supported and enforced apartheid, a system of racial segregation that privileged white South Africans.

After Botha resigned in 1989, de Klerk replaced him, first as leader of the National Party and then as State President. 

 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

President Uhuru meets UNHCR boss in Nairobi

Burundi National party CNDD supporters hold protest against UNHCR Report

Burundi national party protest over UNCHR report

Be orderly while receiving my Sh2m donation, Ruto tells Homa Bay residents
The deputy president made the remarks in Homa Bay Town, where he took his presidential campaign on the third and final day of his Nyanza tour.
Obituary: South Africa's last apartheid-era President FW de Klerk
South Africa’s last apartheid-era President Frederik de Klerk, who won the Nobel Prize alongside Nelson Mandela, dies of cancer aged 85

MOST READ

Man tells court how he was denied hotel entry for being black
Man tells court how he was denied hotel entry for being black

NAIROBI

By Winfrey Owino

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Obituary: South Africa's last apartheid-era President FW de Klerk

By Reuters | 26 minutes ago

Obituary: South Africa's last apartheid-era President FW de Klerk
African Union trains journalists on Africa's Blue Economy

By Mwangi Maina | 2 hours ago

African Union trains journalists on Africa's Blue Economy
How Jomo Kenyatta shaped Angola's fight for independence

By Brian Otieno | 14 hours ago

How Jomo Kenyatta shaped Angola's fight for independence
Ethiopian authorities detain more than 70 UN drivers – UN email

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Ethiopian authorities detain more than 70 UN drivers – UN email

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC