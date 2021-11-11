South Africa's last white president, FW de Klerk, dies at home
AFRICA
By Reuters
| November 11th 2021
South Africa's last white president Frederik Willem (FW) de Klerk died on Thursday morning at his home in Cape Town, the FW de Klerk Foundation said in a statement.
"Former President FW de Klerk died peacefully at his home in Fresnaye earlier this morning following his struggle against mesothelioma cancer," the statement said.
The 85-year-old served as president from 1989 to 1994 and as deputy president from 1994 to 1996.
As South Africa's last head of state from the era of white-minority rule, he and his government dismantled the apartheid system and introduced universal suffrage.
KEEP READING
Major marathon resumes in South Africa as mass participants run in Cape Town
Kenya’s Lydia Simiyu wins 2021 Cape Town Marathon
Cyber attack disrupts major South African port operations
Family stranded in South Africa as travel ban over mutant virus strain kicks in
Born in Johannesburg, South Africa to an influential Afrikaner family, de Klerk studied at Potchefstroom University before pursuing a career in law.
Joining the National Party, to which he had family ties, he was elected to parliament and sat in the white-minority government of P W Botha, holding a succession of ministerial posts.
As a minister, he supported and enforced apartheid, a system of racial segregation that privileged white South Africans.
After Botha resigned in 1989, de Klerk replaced him, first as leader of the National Party and then as State President.
RELATED VIDEOS
President Uhuru meets UNHCR boss in Nairobi
Burundi National party CNDD supporters hold protest against UNHCR Report
Be orderly while receiving my Sh2m donation, Ruto tells Homa Bay residentsThe deputy president made the remarks in Homa Bay Town, where he took his presidential campaign on the third and final day of his Nyanza tour.
Obituary: South Africa's last apartheid-era President FW de KlerkSouth Africa’s last apartheid-era President Frederik de Klerk, who won the Nobel Prize alongside Nelson Mandela, dies of cancer aged 85
MOST READ
Man tells court how he was denied hotel entry for being black
NAIROBI
- Nakuru police launch hunt for female suspect, seize spent cartridges
RIFT VALLEY
- Where’s my son’s body? Masten Wanjala’s father asks Government
WESTERN
- Couple found dead in their Umoja house
NAIROBI
- Governor Ndiritu Muriithi says no to Batuk remembrance service parade
NATIONAL
- Kenya moving in the wrong direction, Duale warns
POLITICS