× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

African Union trains journalists on Africa's Blue Economy

AFRICA
By Mwangi Maina | November 11th 2021

AUDA-NEPAD FishGov-2 Project Manager Dr Clement Adjorlolo presenting on the Blue Economy Strategy with a focus on fisheries governance in Africa. [Courtesy]

The African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD) and the African Union International Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR) yesterday started a four-day media training on enhancing sustainable fisheries management and aquaculture development in Africa.

Dubbed FishGov-2 project, the media workshop aims at equipping journalists with information and statistics on Africa’s Blue Economy strategy with a special focus on fisheries governance in the continent.

This training is being held at Tanzanian archipelago, Zanzibar and was officially opened by Zanzibar's trade and industrial development Principal secretary Islam Seif.

Journalists and sector players will for the better part of this week engage on how to create awareness and advance the sustainable ocean-based economy in Africa.

KEEP READING

 Kenya to COP26: Prioritise Blue Economy in talks

 Team formed to find strategy for improving blue economy

 New shipyard in Mombasa carries blue economy hopes

 Kenya speeds up quest to fully tap opportunities in unexploited blue economy

Africa is one of the most blessed continents in terms of potential marine and terrestrial natural resources.

However, most of these riches, especially the marine resources which contribute to the blue economy, are yet to be responsibly utilised to foster the economic transformation of a rich yet poor continent.

According to the African Union Development Agency, marine resources which include freshwater bodies and oceans can offer important economic opportunities such as fisheries, aquaculture, trade and tourism which can drastically escalate and transform Africa's future.

"Africa’s oceans, seas, lakes and rivers are a major source of wealth and livelihood to millions of people," said Clement Adjorlolo from the African Union Development Agency.

Policymakers say Africa is under-using, arguably even wasting its ocean economy potential. The blue economy will be, as agenda 2063 of the African Union describes it, ‘’a major contributor to continental transformation and growth’’.

Dr David Balikowa, senior Livestock officer from the East African Community during the opening of the workshop called upon the media to highlight the ongoing bad fishing practices that eventually lead to the degradation of ecosystems.

Implementation of the continental blue economy strategy that was developed by the African Union Development Agency in 2019 will significantly help to realise the Africa we want which is inclusive and prosperous.

The continent is endowed with a vast network of aquatic resources and extensive interconnected oceans with a lake zone covering approximately 240, 000km2, while its transboundary river basins cover approximately 64 per cent of Africa’s land area.

The total length of Africa’s coastline is some 26,000 km, making the African maritime domain extremely significant for commercial, environmental, developmental and security reasons.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Women embracing heavy machinery which is mainly a male dominated sphere

State to revive the blue economy as it set to ratify heritage convention and ancient sites

The new look of Kisumu City to create millions of jobs

Procurement lobby petitions KEMSA over sackings
Procurement lobby wants to be involved in KEMSA and Kenya Power sackings decisions
Student gets 30 years for killing Catholic priest lover
Michael Muthini Mutunga, who confessed to killing Embu Catholic priest Michael Kyengo in 2019 over alleged gay relationship, sentenced to 30 years in

MOST READ

Man tells court how he was denied hotel entry for being black
Man tells court how he was denied hotel entry for being black

NAIROBI

By Winfrey Owino

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
How Jomo Kenyatta shaped Angola's fight for independence

By Brian Otieno | 13 hours ago

How Jomo Kenyatta shaped Angola's fight for independence
Ethiopian authorities detain more than 70 UN drivers – UN email

By Reuters | 23 hours ago

Ethiopian authorities detain more than 70 UN drivers – UN email
Sudan court orders restoral of internet

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Sudan court orders restoral of internet
Obasanjo sees small window of opportunity on Ethiopia war

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Obasanjo sees small window of opportunity on Ethiopia war

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC