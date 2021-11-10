Ethiopian authorities detain more than 70 UN drivers – UN email
AFRICA
By Reuters
| November 10th 2021
Ethiopian authorities have detained more than 70 drivers working with the United Nations, an internal U.N. email seen by Reuters said, amid reports of widespread arrests of ethnic Tigrayans.
The ethnicity of the drivers was not clear. On Tuesday, a U.N. spokesperson said at least 16 U.N. staff and dependents had been detained in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa. The detained drivers were in addition to those detained staff, the email said.
"We confirm that 72 outsourced drivers contracted by WFP (World Food Programme) have been detained in Semera," a U.N. spokeswoman told Reuters, referring to the capital city of the northeastern region of Afar.
"We are liaising with the Government of Ethiopia to understand the reasons behind their detention."
KEEP READING
Obasanjo sees small window of opportunity on Ethiopia war
US orders non-emergency government employees in Ethiopia to leave
After year of war, Abiy says will bury his foes 'with our blood'
US embassy in Ethiopia permits voluntary departure of some staff, family
Government spokesperson Legesse Tulu and foreign affairs ministry spokesperson Dina Mufti did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the detention of the drivers.
On Tuesday, when asked about the arrest of U.N. contractors such as drivers, a U.N spokesman in New York said it was investigating.
The head of the state-appointed Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said on Tuesday they had received hundreds of reports of Tigrayans being arrested in the capital.
Police have denied making ethnically motivated arrests, saying they are only targeting supporters of the rebellious Tigrayan forces fighting the central government.
War broke out last year between the federal government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), who used to dominate the ruling coalition in the country.
Political parties shouldn’t be tribe-based – DP William RutoRuto was in Kisumu for a three-day tour of Nyanza counties as he seeks to broaden his national support base ahead of the 2022 General Election.
Nyamira County to recover irregularly paid staff allowancesSome county employees are reported to have erroneously earned allocated themselves hefty allowances.
MOST READ
Ntalami goes public on their breakup with Makena over alleged cheating
RELATIONSHIPS
- Why Kenya Airways is abbreviated as KQ and not KA
EXPLAINERS
- Wanted: DCI offers Sh10m bounty for five suspected terrorists
NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru
- Governor Mutua loses first round in property war against Lilian Nganga
NATIONAL
By Paul Ogemba
- Kericho accident leaves two dead, 30 injured
RIFT VALLEY
By Nikko Tanui
- Kimemia: Mt Kenya governors have not been coerced to support Raila
POLITICS