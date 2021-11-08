India, ASEAN hold summit in wake of China aggression in Indo-Pacific region
ASIA
By Agencies
| November 8th 2021
With an eye on China, India and the Association of Southeast Asia Nations (ASEAN) has underlined the principles in the Indo-Pacific region that embraces ASEAN centrality — “openness, transparency, inclusivity, a rules-based framework, good governance, respect for sovereignty, non-intervention, complementarity with existing cooperation frameworks, equality, mutual respect, mutual trust, mutual benefit and respect for international law.”
This was part of the joint statement issued after the India-ASEAN summit, which was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The joint statement called on respect for the UN Charter, the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and other relevant UN treaties and conventions.
This is significant in the wake of China’s aggressive postures in the Indo-Pacific region.
KEEP READING
Experts hail India’s announcement to achieve net zero carbon emission by 2070
Calls for shutdown mount as India's COVID-19 cases dip from peak
India posts record daily rise in coronavirus deaths
India pulls trainee doctors from exam rooms to fight Covid surge
ASEAN’s unity and centrality have always been an important priority for India, Modi said on Thursday and announced that 2022 will be celebrated as the “ASEAN-India Friendship Year” to mark 30 years of their partnership.
Addressing the India-ASEAN Summit virtually, he said India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative and ASEAN’s Outlook for the Indo-Pacific are the framework for their shared vision and mutual cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.
“History is a witness that India and ASEAN have had vibrant relations for thousands of years. Shades of that are visible in our shared values, traditions, languages, texts, architecture, culture, food. Therefore, the unity and centrality of ASEAN have always been an important priority for India,” he said.
ASEAN was established in August 1967 in Bangkok, Thailand, with the signing of the ASEAN Declaration (Bangkok Declaration) by Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.
Rights groups accuse police of abducting Hassan NandwaMuslim leaders and civil society organisations say the Muslim scholar and advocate of the High Court was abducted by government security agents.
Barca unveil Xavi as new manager in front of thousands at Camp NouBarcelona presented Xavi Hernandez as their new head coach in front of thousands of fans at the Camp Nou on Monday.
MOST READ
Court quashes NLC decision on land to Ruto
NATIONAL
- Game plan: Have OKA principals finally struck the right chord?
POLITICS
By Oscar Obonyo
- Uhuru turns to vernacular to stamp authority in Mt Kenya
POLITICS
- Martha Koome: Karua, Baraza encouraged me to vie for CJ post
NATIONAL
- Raila: the youth don’t want to push wheelbarrows after college
POLITICS
- Woman who was thrown off balcony by boss in Saudi recounts shocking ordeal
RIFT VALLEY