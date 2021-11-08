× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Record number of U.S. companies attend China's import expo

ASIA
By Xinhua - Sponsored Content | November 8th 2021
SHANGHAI, Nov. 4, 2021 (Xinhua) -- The opening ceremony of the fourth China International Import Expo is held in east China's Shanghai on Nov. 4, 2021. [Xinhua, Li Xiang]

SHANGHAI, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- About 200 U.S. companies are attending the fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE) that kicked off Thursday night in Shanghai, hitting a new high, the CIIE Bureau told Xinhua.

From 2018 to 2020, the number of U.S. companies attending the CIIE increased from about 180 to 198, and their total exhibition area has been one of the largest among all participating countries and regions, said the bureau.

Many iconic industry leaders have become regulars at the event. Multinational conglomerate Honeywell, a fourth-time exhibitor at CIIE, has expanded its booth area to more than twice that of last year, showcasing innovative technologies in aviation, smart manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics.

"We are honored to participate in the CIIE for the fourth consecutive year, a world-class event of open collaboration," said Steven Lien, president of Honeywell China and Aerospace Asia Pacific. "We look forward to continuing shoulder-to-shoulder advancement with our Chinese customers by capitalizing on the CIIE platform while creating a green, low-carbon industrial ecosystem."

U.S. footwear maker Skechers has enjoyed the CIIE experience nonstop since 2019. "We have confidence in the Chinese market and will continue to deepen our 'In China, for China' development strategy and increase our investment here," said Willie Tan, CEO of Skechers China, South Korea, and Skechers Southeast Asia Limited.

 Multinational companies vote for China by flocking to Shanghai's import expo

 SMEs reap big from China imports

 Africa shines at import expo, eager to test big Chinese market

 Jack Ma calls U.S.-China trade war 'most stupid thing in this world'

E-commerce giant Amazon is participating in the CIIE for the first time. Li Yanchuan, head of China Global Store and Prime, Amazon, said the CIIE is a vital platform for stimulating market potential and enhancing global exchanges.

The company is looking forward to new opportunities the event will offer and wishes to bring more fancy global goods to Chinese consumers, added Li.

Even before the opening of the 4th CIIE, some U.S. companies, including Cargill and Pfizer, had already signed for the fifth edition next year.

These companies' active engagement in the CIIE mirrors U.S. businesses' continued passion for the Chinese market. China was the only major economy to achieve positive growth last year amid the worldwide impact of COVID-19.

According to a survey report released in September by the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, U.S. companies in China are generally optimistic about their growth potential in the Chinese market and continue to expand their operations here.

Initiated in 2018, the CIIE is the world's first dedicated import exhibition. Nearly 3,000 businesses from 127 countries and regions are attending the fourth CIIE, covering an offline exhibition area of 366,000 square meters.  

