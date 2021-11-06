× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

New alliance wants to oust Ethiopia's PM by talks or force

AFRICA
By Reuters | November 6th 2021

People walk through Megenagna neighbourhood bus station in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia November 3, 2021. [Reuters]

A newly formed alliance of Ethiopian opposition factions set a goal on Friday of bringing down Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed by force or negotiation to then form a transitional government.

The government, already embroiled in a year-long war against northern forces, dismissed the creation of the alliance as a stunt and accused some members of past ethnic violence. 

The alliance was announced by faction leaders in Washington despite calls from African and Western leaders for a national ceasefire, as federal troops battle the northern-based Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and its allies.

With the rebels threatening to move on to the capital Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian army on Friday called on former personnel to rejoin the military to fight them, state media said.

KEEP READING

 Ethiopia crisis

 Ethiopian Great Run postponed indefinitely after PM declares state of emergency

 Inciting civilians will fan the conflict, Ethiopia's Abiy Ahmed told

 Uhuru in Addis Ababa for Ethiopia's PM inauguration

The UN Security Council on Friday called for an end to the fighting in Ethiopia and for talks on a lasting ceasefire as the 15-member body expressed deep concern in a rare statement about the expansion and intensification of military clashes.

The council also "called for refraining from inflammatory hate speech and incitement to violence and divisiveness."

The United States advised its citizens to leave Ethiopia as soon as possible. "The security environment in Ethiopia is very fluid," the US Embassy said in a statement.

The war, which has killed thousands of people and forced more than two million from their homes, has intensified in recent weeks.

Announcing the formation of the United Front of Ethiopian Federalist and Confederalist Forces at an event in Washington, the alliance said it was setting up a command to coordinate military and political efforts.

"The next step will be to organise ourselves and totally dismantle the existing government, either by force or by negotiation ... then insert a transitional government," said Mahamud Ugas Muhumed, of the Somali State Resistance, one of nine member groups, all of whom have armed units.

The pact expands an existing agreement between the TPLF and the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), organisers said.

"We're trying to bring an end to this terrible situation in Ethiopia, which is created single-handedly by the Abiy government," said Berhane Gebrekristos, a TPLF leader and former Ethiopian ambassador to the United States.

"Time is running out for him."

In a rejoinder, the government said it had a responsibility to secure the country, and urged its international partners to stand with Ethiopia's democracy.

"There is no equivalence between a democratically elected government and a group of terrorists and non-state actors that continue to cause violence and destruction," its communication service said in a statement.

Abiy's party won a landslide victory in June.

Attorney General Gedion Temothewos called the alliance "a publicity stunt" and said some of the groups had a track record of "ethnic cleansing". He referred to only one of the groups, the OLA, accusing them of trying to commit "pogroms" in the western part of the Oromiya region.

The OLA was not immediately reachable for comment on that.

'Stop the war'

The conflict started in November 2020 when forces loyal to the TPLF, including some soldiers, seized military bases in Tigray. In response, Abiy sent more troops to the northern region.

The TPLF had dominated national politics for nearly three decades but lost influence when Abiy took office in 2018.

The TPLF accused him of centralising power at the expense of regional states. Abiy denies this.

The TPLF and the OLA told Reuters they were now in the town of Kemise in Amhara state, 325 km (200 miles) from the capital. The TPLF had said on Tuesday its forces were also closing in on the town of Mille, which would enable them to cut off the highway linking neighbouring Djibouti to Addis Ababa.

The government accuses the TPLF of exaggerating gains.

On Friday, government spokesperson Legesse Tulu said fighting was still 80 km (50 miles) from Mille.

He also said there was fighting at least 100 km (60 miles) north of Shewa Robit, a town in the Amhara region that is on the A2 highway, which links the capital to Ethiopia's north. That would put fighting about 57 km (36 miles) south of Kombulcha, one of two towns the TPLF said it captured last weekend.

The government said on Friday that a TPLF commander, Colonel Guesh Gebrehiwot, was captured on Thursday during fighting near Dessie in Amhara. The TPLF was unreachable for comment on that.

It was not possible to independently confirm claims made by either side as communications in the area remained down.

At a market on Addis Ababa's outskirts, traders went about their business as usual but fewer shoppers were coming.

Vegetable seller Abdisa Wili, 32, said prices were rising.

"Both sides should stop the war, no one will profit from war except death and economic downfall," he said. "They should solve the problem through discussion."

State-affiliated Fana TV reported that thousands of people took to the streets on Friday for pro-government rallies in at least seven towns and cities in Oromiya region, which surrounds Addis Ababa. Abiy is part Oromo and support from Ethiopia's largest ethnic group helped propel him to power but he lost some backing when security forces detained thousands of Oromos.

Amnesty International said there has been an alarming rise in social media posts advocating violence. Twitter said it had removed an unspecified number of pro-government accounts for violating policies against deceptive content aimed at misleading or disrupting other users.

There was no immediate comment on that from authorities in Addis Ababa.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Ethiopia's ambassador to Kenya Meles Alem optimistic over Nairobi-Addis Ababa's relations

Government sets up information centre at JKIA following Ethiopian plane crash

32nd AU Summit held in Addis Ababa

Kakamega High School dormitory burns down
Police are investigating today's early morning fire that razed a dormitory at Kakamega Boys High School.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Blow to MP Gachagua in Sh202 million case
Blow to MP Gachagua in Sh202 million case

CENTRAL

By Paul Ogemba

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
SIMs to leaflets: Sudanese find ways to skirt network outage

By Reuters | 20 hours ago

SIMs to leaflets: Sudanese find ways to skirt network outage
After year of war, Abiy says will bury his foes 'with our blood'

By Reuters | 2 days ago

After year of war, Abiy says will bury his foes 'with our blood'
US embassy in Ethiopia permits voluntary departure of some staff, family

By Reuters | 2 days ago

US embassy in Ethiopia permits voluntary departure of some staff, family
Inciting civilians will fan the conflict, Ethiopia's Abiy Ahmed told

By Jael Mboga and Agencies | 2 days ago

Inciting civilians will fan the conflict, Ethiopia's Abiy Ahmed told

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC