× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

SIMs to leaflets: Sudanese find ways to skirt network outage

AFRICA
By Reuters | November 5th 2021

Phones are dodgy, mobiles are dead and the internet is frozen.

But the blackout imposed after last week’s military takeover is not stopping Sudanese citizens from talking to each other and the outside world, using international SIM cards, relatives and the wider diaspora to relay critical information.

Since the army takeover on October 25, citizens in the north African nation have reported disruptions to phone and internet, with mobile internet services completely unavailable except for a brief period on October 26.

Internet freedom monitor Netblocks said the disruptions persisted on Thursday, 11 days post-coup, calling the network disruptions consistent with an internet shutdown. Digital rights groups said it was a deliberate attempt by the military to keep citizens—and the rest of the world—in the dark during the seizure of power, citing a previous internet shutdown when protesters was killed.

The shutdown has also choked e-commerce, an area of hope in an economy that has been pummeled by politics and pandemic.

KEEP READING

 Man to be arraigned for vandalising Safaricom’s Sh2 million property

 It’s time to review economic impact of mobile termination rates

 Daring Nairobi thugs register 9 SIM cards using GSU officer’s details

 Beware! Rogue geeks are back to rob you blind

“People across Sudan have not been able to access the most basic of online services—such as sending or receiving money, or communicating with family and loved ones—and are quite possibly missing out on life-saving information,” said Felicia Anthonio, campaigner and #KeepItOn lead at Access Now.

“Without the internet, however, the world doesn’t know the full extent of what’s happening in Sudan, so we can’t say to what level lives are being crushed — what are the human rights violations, how many protesters have been killed?”

Thousands have taken to the streets to oppose the takeover led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, resulting in confrontations between soldiers and anti-coup protesters. At least 11 people have died, according to a committee of doctors that tracks the violence.

This is not the first time Sudan has imposed internet restrictions - including shutdowns and social media limitations - in the face of political turmoil. During protests in 2018/2019, access to major social media platforms was cut for 68 days.

A more extensive mobile internet shutdown left Sudan offline for 36 days from June 2019 after security forces carried out a raid on pro-democracy protesters, killing more than 100 people. Human rights groups fear the renewed shutdown is a warning that violence against demonstrators might soon follow.

Staying connected

The United Nations and foreign governments have called on Sudan’s military to restore internet services immediately. The army leadership has made no comment on the shutdown. But having learnt lessons from past disruptions, Sudanese citizens are fighting back so as to stay connected. These include using roaming services on international SIM cards sent from overseas, as well as deploying motorbike messengers to relay information from one area to another.

Neighbourhood-based resistance committees are also moving door to door, sharing the whereabouts of security forces, advising on safety, and distributing flyers about protests. With international calls easier to connect than domestic calls for many citizens, Sudanese nationals living in the diaspora have also played a vital role.

Feeling isolated

“People are feeling very isolated. They don’t know what is going on and if their loved ones are safe or not. It’s really frightening,” said Hamid Khalafallah, a Sudanese human rights activist living in Italy.

“So people living overseas like myself are relaying information. I’ve been calling my extended family and then passing on their messages to other relatives,” he said.

DataReportal says there are almost 14 million internet users in Sudan—about 30 per cent of the country’s 44 million population.

Many are reliant on mobile internet service for their daily activities—not only for information and chat, but to transfer money and earn an income—from gig workers such as drivers with ride-hailing apps to cloud kitchen entrepreneurs.

Digital privacy group Top10VPN.com estimates the current shutdown has so far cost the country nearly $43 million—and that is just the economic price paid. 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Watanzania wametakiwa kusajili simu zao upya kwa kutumia Teknolojia mpya

Police recover a number stolen mobile phones in Nairobi

Polisi wanasa simu zilizokuwa zimeibwa mjini Nairobi

Janet Ong'era: This is my pledge if you elect me Kisii governor
She hopes to vie on ODM ticket and she will be battling it out for the Orange party's endorsement against Sam Ongeri and Simba Arati
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Lilian Nganga: My life in danger
Lilian Nganga: My life in danger

NATIONAL

By Betty Njeru and Elvince Joshua

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
After year of war, Abiy says will bury his foes 'with our blood'

By Reuters | 1 day ago

After year of war, Abiy says will bury his foes 'with our blood'
US embassy in Ethiopia permits voluntary departure of some staff, family

By Reuters | 1 day ago

US embassy in Ethiopia permits voluntary departure of some staff, family
Inciting civilians will fan the conflict, Ethiopia's Abiy Ahmed told

By Jael Mboga and Agencies | 1 day ago

Inciting civilians will fan the conflict, Ethiopia's Abiy Ahmed told
After 46 turbulent years, Western Sahara has not given up hope for independence

By Kennedy Mureithi | 2 days ago

After 46 turbulent years, Western Sahara has not given up hope for independence

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC