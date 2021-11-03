× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Uhuru’s passionate plea to Ethiopia PM to end conflict

WORLD
By Jael Mboga and Agencies | November 3rd 2021

President Uhuru Kenyatta arrives in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for an official visit where he was received by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on June 9.

The fighting has continued, the deaths have accumulated, the displacement persists and suffering and humanitarian emergency has taken root in the country.

These are the words of President Uhuru Kenyatta in his plea to Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to end the conflict in the country.

Uhuru said Ethiopia is a legendary country in Africa and in the eyes of the African diaspora, a country of wonderful diversity and startling history that stretches back millennia.

“Like my own country Kenya, Ethiopia is famed for nurturing the origins of humankind.

KEEP READING

 Inciting civilians will fan the conflict, Ethiopia's Abiy Ahmed told

 Police heighten security along Kenya’s borders following Ethiopia unrest

 Joint UN, Ethiopia rights team: all sides committed abuses in Tigray

 UN, Ethiopia rights panel to issue report on abuses in Tigray

“As an original founding member of the United Nations, Ethiopia has inspired many nations and peoples to seek freedom, promote liberty and independence …,” he said.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed pledged on Wednesday to bury his government's enemies "with our blood" as he marked the start of the war in the Tigray region one year ago.

Abiy, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, was speaking a day after a state of emergency was declared in the country and with Tigrayan forces threatening to advance on the capital Addis Ababa.

The TPLF led Ethiopia's ruling coalition for nearly 30 years but lost control when Abiy took office in 2018 following years of anti-government protests.

Relations with the TPLF soured after they accused him of centralising power at the expense of Ethiopia's regional states - an accusation Abiy denies.

The conflict in Africa's second-most populous country has killed thousands of people, forced more than two million from their homes, and left 400,000 people in Tigray facing famine.

A joint investigation by the United Nations and Ethiopia's state-appointed human rights commission published on Wednesday found that all sides fighting in the war had committed violations that may amount to war crimes.

It has been one year since the commencement of the tragic crisis, triggered by a most unfortunate affront on state apparatus for the protection and promotion of law and order and security in the country.

The crisis has now escalated into a nationwide social convulsion of historical proportions for Ethiopia.

Uhuru said the origins of the crisis, bitter and unacceptable as they might appear, can no longer be used as a justification for the continued suffering, killings, and the extended open warfare.

“… I have worked tirelessly and diligently since the break out of the fighting, to try to bring an end to the terrible crisis.

“I have lent the full weight of my office in insisting that despite the pertaining circumstances surrounding the crisis, the fighting must stop.”

The president said his conversations with the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Chairmen of the African Union as well as the Chairperson of the AU have been many and varied, all in the same vein.

“It, therefore, concerns me deeply that after one year the crisis has not abated but has in fact deteriorated.”

It is highly regrettable that this is all happening amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with its attendant risks and disruptions, particularly for the most vulnerable.

The lack of meaningful dialogue between the protagonists has been particularly disturbing.

“No one can do this for them, no amount of intervention and persuasion will work if they themselves lack the political will to end this crisis.”

Uhuru urged Ethiopian leaders to put down their arms and to cease the fighting, to talk, and to find a path to sustainable peace in Ethiopia. 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Safaricom enters Ethiopian market; it will partner with Vodafone

11 Ethiopians imprisoned for 6 months after being found guilty of being in the country illegally

Kenya-Ethiopia Ties: Uhuru and Ethiopian PM officiated new border post set to bolster trade ties

Inciting civilians will fan the conflict, Ethiopia's Abiy Ahmed told
Ethiopia declared a six-month state of emergency on Tuesday
Fans ready for third series of WPL
Wadau Premier League CEO Bob Collins Otieno is looking forward to an exciting third series of the Kenyan football fans' league slated for next Saturda

MOST READ

Stop killing local companies, Judge tells KRA
Stop killing local companies, Judge tells KRA

NATIONAL

By Paul Ogemba

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Inciting civilians will fan the conflict, Ethiopia's Abiy Ahmed told

By Jael Mboga and Agencies | 1 hour ago

Inciting civilians will fan the conflict, Ethiopia's Abiy Ahmed told
After 46 turbulent years, Western Sahara has not given up hope for independence

By Kennedy Mureithi | 7 hours ago

After 46 turbulent years, Western Sahara has not given up hope for independence
Joint UN, Ethiopia rights team: all sides committed abuses in Tigray

By Reuters | 10 hours ago

Joint UN, Ethiopia rights team: all sides committed abuses in Tigray
UN, Ethiopia rights panel to issue report on abuses in Tigray

By Reuters | 12 hours ago

UN, Ethiopia rights panel to issue report on abuses in Tigray

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC