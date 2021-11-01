21-storey building collapses in Nigeria, at least 100 people trapped
AFRICA
By Reuters
| November 1st 2021
A luxury residential highrise under construction in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos collapsed on Monday, trapping several workers under a pile of concrete rubble, witnesses said.
Two workers at the site in the affluent neighbourhood of Ikoyi, where many blocks of flats are under construction, told Reuters that possibly 100 people were at work when the building came crashing down.
Building collapses are frequent in Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, where regulations are poorly enforced and construction materials often substandard.
There were heaps of rubble and twisted metal where the 20-story building once stood, as several workers looked on. One man wailed, saying his relative was among those trapped.
It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse.
KEEP READING
Third building collapses in Kiambu in two months
Nine-storey building collapses in Kiambu [Photos]
Owner of collapsed building surrenders to police, released on Sh40,000 bail
The building was part of three towers being built by private developer Fourscore Homes. In a brochure for potential clients, the company promises to offer "a stress-free lifestyle, complete with a hotel flair". The cheapest unit was selling for USD1.2 million.
Calls to the numbers listed for Fourscore Homes and the main building contractor did not ring through.
The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency said it had activated its emergency response plan. "All first responders are at the scene while heavy duty equipment and life detection equipment have been dispatched," the agency said in a statement.
RELATED VIDEOS
Kampuni ya sukari Butali yatoa misaada
Butali distributes sanitizers for free
Rescue operation enters days two in Tassia as scores still feared trapped in ill fated building
Kenya to be Africa's voice on climate change at the UN Security Council, President Uhuru saysThe President said Kenya will particularly focus on creating a 'compelling case for the nexus between climate change and security'.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phoneTracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
MOST READ
Cows using footbridges is proof we have wide roads and narrow minds
CLAY MUGANDA
By Clay Muganda
- Buruburu Girls dormitory on fire
NAIROBI
- Ruto takes pride in mini-poll results, declares he will win Ukambani
EASTERN
- Duale to Uhuru: Tell us who the thief is
POLITICS
- Secrets of Raila's grand scheme to win State House battle in 2022
POLITICS
By Oscar Obonyo
- VIDEO: Scenes at Buruburu Girls as parents arrive to check on students after dorm fire
NAIROBI