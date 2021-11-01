× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
21-storey building collapses in Nigeria, at least 100 people trapped

AFRICA
By Reuters | November 1st 2021
People gather at the site of a collapsed 21-story building in Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria, November 1, 2021. [Reuters]

A luxury residential highrise under construction in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos collapsed on Monday, trapping several workers under a pile of concrete rubble, witnesses said. 

Two workers at the site in the affluent neighbourhood of Ikoyi, where many blocks of flats are under construction, told Reuters that possibly 100 people were at work when the building came crashing down. 

Building collapses are frequent in Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, where regulations are poorly enforced and construction materials often substandard. 

Men carry a worker who was rescued at the site of a collapsed 21-story building in Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria, November 1, 2021. [Reuters]

There were heaps of rubble and twisted metal where the 20-story building once stood, as several workers looked on. One man wailed, saying his relative was among those trapped. 

It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse. 

 Third building collapses in Kiambu in two months

 Nine-storey building collapses in Kiambu [Photos]

 Owner of collapsed building surrenders to police, released on Sh40,000 bail

 Three bodies retrieved from collapsed Kisumu building

The building was part of three towers being built by private developer Fourscore Homes. In a brochure for potential clients, the company promises to offer "a stress-free lifestyle, complete with a hotel flair". The cheapest unit was selling for USD1.2 million. 

Men carry a man who was rescued at the site of a collapsed 21-story building in Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria, November 1, 2021. [Reuters]

Calls to the numbers listed for Fourscore Homes and the main building contractor did not ring through. 

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency said it had activated its emergency response plan. "All first responders are at the scene while heavy duty equipment and life detection equipment have been dispatched," the agency said in a statement.   

