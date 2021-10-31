Taliban's reclusive supreme leader appears, belying rumours of his death
ASIA
By Reuters
| October 31st 2021
Taliban's reclusive supreme leader, Haibatullah Akhundzada, made a rare public appearance in the southern city of Kandahar, Taliban sources said on Sunday, belying widespread rumours of his death.
Akhundzada, known as the leader of the faithful or Amir ul Momineen, had not been seen in public even after the Taliban's August takeover of the country, giving rise to the speculation.
A senior Taliban leader who was present with Akhundzada during the appearance told Reuters the supreme leader had visited Jamia Darul Aloom Hakimia, a religious school in Kandahar on Saturday.
As the Islamist movement unveiled its interim government in September after U.S.-led forces withdrew, the mysterious Akhundzada retained the role he has held since 2016 of supreme leader, the ultimate authority over the group's political, religious and military affairs.
KEEP READING
Women judges live in fear, hide under Taliban rule
India, Pakistan: Two opposing visions of Afghanistan
U.S. says Taliban talks in Doha were 'candid and professional'
Afghan girls remain at home as Taliban plan to re-open schools
Though some officials say that Akhundzada has made unpublicised public appearances before, this was the first confirmed appearance of a man who has long kept a low public profile.
The only photo Reuters has been able to verify of him was an undated image posted on a Taliban Twitter feed in May 2016.
This shadowy existence has led to constant speculation about his whereabouts and health.
Previously, the Taliban had not confirmed the death of their founder, and original supreme leader, Mullah Omar, for years.
Argentina spends weekend celebrating late hero Diego MaradonaArgentina is having a weekend of celebrations to mark the birthday of late soccer star Diego Maradona.
Striking a Sour NoteStriking a Sour Note
MOST READ
Former LSK boss Gichuhi and Weda lose parastatal jobs after barely one month
NATIONAL
- MP donates 250 motorbikes to empower youth
RIFT VALLEY
- We only receive students’ fees from government, private varsities say
EDUCATION
- Ruto reaches out to Kalonzo, seeks deal
POLITICS
- You have humiliated us in public, nurses tell Kagwe
NATIONAL
- Police seize lorry ferrying eggs worth Sh2.7m from Uganda
NYANZA
By James Omoro