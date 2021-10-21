× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

U.S. surgeons successfully test pig kidney transplant in human patient

AMERICA
By Reuters | October 21st 2021

The surgery was performed on a heart patient whose kin contented the experiment. [Reuters]

 For the first time, a pig kidney has been transplanted into a human without triggering immediate rejection by the recipient's immune system, a potentially major advance that could eventually help alleviate a dire shortage of human organs for transplant.

The procedure done at NYU Langone Health in New York City involved the use of a pig whose genes had been altered so that its tissues no longer contained a molecule known to trigger almost immediate rejection.

The recipient was a brain-dead patient with signs of kidney dysfunction whose family consented to the experiment before she was due to be taken off of life support, researchers told Reuters.

For three days, the new kidney was attached to her blood vessels and maintained outside her body, giving researchers access to it.

KEEP READING

 Boniface Mwangi house destruction: What we know so far

 US-India to compete with China as it threatens rules-based international order, US Dy Secy Sherman

 Kulusevski strikes late to earn Juventus win over Zenit

 Group of Muslims demonstrate against killing of minorities in Kashmir Valley

Test results of the transplanted kidney's function "looked pretty normal," said transplant surgeon Dr. Robert Montgomery, who led the study.

The kidney made "the amount of urine that you would expect" from a transplanted human kidney, he said, and there was no evidence of the vigorous, early rejection seen when unmodified pig kidneys are transplanted into non-human primates.

The recipient's abnormal creatinine level - an indicator of poor kidney function - returned to normal after the transplant, Montgomery said.

In the United States, nearly 107,000 people are presently waiting for organ transplants, including more than 90,000 awaiting a kidney, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing. Wait times for a kidney average three to five years.

Researchers have been working for decades on the possibility of using animal organs for transplants, but have been stymied over how to prevent immediate rejection by the human body.

Montgomery's team theorized that knocking out the pig gene for a carbohydrate that triggers rejection - a sugar molecule, or glycan, called alpha-gal - would prevent the problem.

The genetically altered pig, dubbed GalSafe, was developed by United Therapeutics Corp's Revivicor unit. It was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in December 2020, for use as food for people with a meat allergy and as a potential source of human therapeutics.

Medical products developed from the pigs would still require specific FDA approval before being used in humans, the agency said.

Other researchers are considering whether GalSafe pigs can be sources of everything from heart valves to skin grafts for human patients.

The NYU kidney transplant experiment should pave the way for trials in patients with end-stage kidney failure, possibly in the next year or two, said Montgomery, himself a heart transplant recipient. Those trials might test the approach as a short-term solution for critically ill patients until a human kidney becomes available, or as a permanent graft.

The current experiment involved a single transplant, and the kidney was left in place for only three days, so any future trials are likely to uncover new barriers that will need to be overcome, Montgomery said. Participants would probably be patients with low odds of receiving a human kidney and a poor prognosis on dialysis.

"For a lot of those people, the mortality rate is as high as it is for some cancers, and we don't think twice about using new drugs and doing new trials (in cancer patients) when it might give them a couple of months more of life," Montgomery said.

The researchers worked with medical ethicists, legal and religious experts to vet the concept before asking a family for temporary access to a brain-dead patient, Montgomery said. 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Musalia Mudavadi is expected in Meru county in his heightened political activities to woo the region

Mudavadi asisitiza umuhimu wa wakenya kuwachunguza wanasiasa kabla ya kuwapigia kura mwaka ujao

Julius Yego is looking forward to a place in the finals of the Tokyo Olympics 2020

Jah Cure denied bail, faces 15-year jail term for attempted murder
The entertainer whose real name is Siccature Alcock was arrested in Utrecht, Netherlands, on October 2.
Mukami Kimathi homage: Raila retraces father’s steps 50 years later
Raila believes that the support of 91-year-old Mukami Kimathi, widow of freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi, is crucial in his quest for the presidency.

MOST READ

Man who walked 230km to attend Mashujaa celebrations left stranded at hotel
Man who walked 230km to attend Mashujaa celebrations left stranded at hotel

NATIONAL

By Jephitha Mwai

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Venezuela envoy Saab accused of money laundering to be arraigned on November 1

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Venezuela envoy Saab accused of money laundering to be arraigned on November 1
Former U.S. President Clinton making progress, to be discharged Sunday

By Reuters and Winfrey Owino | 4 days ago

Former U.S. President Clinton making progress, to be discharged Sunday
Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized for non-Covid infection'

By Reuters | 6 days ago

Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized for non-Covid infection'
Support us in Covid-19 vaccination efforts, Uhuru urges Biden

By Brian Okoth | 6 days ago

Support us in Covid-19 vaccination efforts, Uhuru urges Biden

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC