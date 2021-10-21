× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
US-India to compete with China as it threatens rules-based international order, US Dy Secy Sherman

ASIA
By Standard Reporter | October 21st 2021

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, Geneva, February 13, 2014. [Reuters]

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Wednesday said that the US and India will compete with China as it threatens rules-based international order.

"We will compete with China where we should, cooperate with China where it's in our interests. We will challenge China where we must -- where it undermines interests of ours and our partners and allies or threatens rules-based international order," Sherman said as China has been increasing its rising military power and assertiveness in the Indo Pacific region.

"I think we (US) and India are like-minded in that regard," added Sherman at India Ideas Summit.

Underscoring the importance of the bilateral partnership, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman had reiterated that the ties between India and United States is rooted in shared values of the two countries and both are believers in the free, open, and resilient Indo-Pacific region.

"The partnership between India and United States is rooted in our shared values. We are both homes to innovators and entrepreneurs. We are both believers in the free, open, interconnected and resilient Indo-Pacific region," Sherman had said during a meeting with Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla here.

"And we both know that the best way to preserve peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world is by upholding and strengthing the rules-based international order," she added.

The two countries are also strengthening cooperation in advanced military technologies, and expanding engagements in a multilateral framework including with regional partners.

She also applauded India's decision to resume COVID-19 vaccine exports from October.

"We applaud India's decision to resume vaccine exports. It was really a country that the world depended on. India had come to everybody's rescue early on and hopefully, we all came to India's rescue to help them," said US Deputy Secretary of State.

The two-day 2021 India Ideas Summit began on Wednesday.

Share this story

