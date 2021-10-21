US-India to compete with China as it threatens rules-based international order, US Dy Secy Sherman
ASIA
By Standard Reporter
| October 21st 2021
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Wednesday said that the US and India will compete with China as it threatens rules-based international order.
"We will compete with China where we should, cooperate with China where it's in our interests. We will challenge China where we must -- where it undermines interests of ours and our partners and allies or threatens rules-based international order," Sherman said as China has been increasing its rising military power and assertiveness in the Indo Pacific region.
"I think we (US) and India are like-minded in that regard," added Sherman at India Ideas Summit.
Underscoring the importance of the bilateral partnership, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman had reiterated that the ties between India and United States is rooted in shared values of the two countries and both are believers in the free, open, and resilient Indo-Pacific region.
KEEP READING
Mudavadi: Youths need incentives not handouts, empty promises
Power squeeze hits China, global supply
How China’s experience can influence Kenya’s socio-economic reforms
"The partnership between India and United States is rooted in our shared values. We are both homes to innovators and entrepreneurs. We are both believers in the free, open, interconnected and resilient Indo-Pacific region," Sherman had said during a meeting with Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla here.
"And we both know that the best way to preserve peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world is by upholding and strengthing the rules-based international order," she added.
The two countries are also strengthening cooperation in advanced military technologies, and expanding engagements in a multilateral framework including with regional partners.
She also applauded India's decision to resume COVID-19 vaccine exports from October.
"We applaud India's decision to resume vaccine exports. It was really a country that the world depended on. India had come to everybody's rescue early on and hopefully, we all came to India's rescue to help them," said US Deputy Secretary of State.
The two-day 2021 India Ideas Summit began on Wednesday.
RELATED VIDEOS
Musalia Mudavadi is expected in Meru county in his heightened political activities to woo the region
Mudavadi asisitiza umuhimu wa wakenya kuwachunguza wanasiasa kabla ya kuwapigia kura mwaka ujao
Usajili Bandia? Wakenya wadai wamesajiliwa kama wanachama katika vyama tofauti pasi na idhini yao
Why Atwoli will never run for political officeFrancis Atwoli has for the first time revealed why he has never and might never run for elected political office.
MOST READ
Man who walked 230km to attend Mashujaa celebrations left stranded at hotel
NATIONAL
- Kiraitu Murungi party to endorse Governor Muriithi as Raila deputy
POLITICS
- You will pay Sh5,000 for not using city footbridges
NAIROBI
- Uhuru, Ruto in a show of comradeship at Mashujaa Day Celebration
POLITICS
- The two women in Ndichu twins altercation speak out
NATIONAL
- 10-year boy fighting for life, two women arrested after an attempted exorcism
NYANZA