Group of Muslims demonstrate against killing of minorities in Kashmir Valley

ASIA
By Standard Reporter | October 21st 2021

Protestors carried banners sporting “Akhhir Kab Tak” (Till when?) to register their protest. [Courtesy]

A group of Muslims on Monday staged a peaceful protest in Jammu and Kashmir capital Srinagar city against the killing of minorities in the Kashmir Valley.

Protestors carried banners sporting “Akhhir Kab Tak” (Till when?) to register their protest, reports Daily Sikh.

Speaking to reporters, M Bashir, a Taekwondo coach who was part of the protest, told Daily Sikh, “You are aware of the situation here. One school teacher and a school principal were killed by terrorists. We have gathered here to ensure that the authorities concerned serve them justice. Teachers teach and guide us. Widespread bloodshed should not be here and the idea of brotherhood should be promoted. Kashmir Valley is for all including Kashmiri Sikhs, Kashmiri Pandits and others.”

Mhmd Shafi, another protester, told the news portal, “A large number of Muslims have gathered here. The ploy of the terrorists to disturb communal harmony has failed. This protest signifies that there is communal harmony and brotherhood here. We stand for the rights of all the Muslims, Bihar labourers, Kashmiri Sikhs and Kashmiri Pandits here. The ulterior motives of the terrorists have failed. I want to make it clear that …these mindless killers are not humans, they are devils.”

“You save one human being. You save humanity. No Kashmiri is unsafe here,” he added.

