Group of Muslims demonstrate against killing of minorities in Kashmir Valley
ASIA
By Standard Reporter
| October 21st 2021
A group of Muslims on Monday staged a peaceful protest in Jammu and Kashmir capital Srinagar city against the killing of minorities in the Kashmir Valley.
Protestors carried banners sporting “Akhhir Kab Tak” (Till when?) to register their protest, reports Daily Sikh.
Speaking to reporters, M Bashir, a Taekwondo coach who was part of the protest, told Daily Sikh, “You are aware of the situation here. One school teacher and a school principal were killed by terrorists. We have gathered here to ensure that the authorities concerned serve them justice. Teachers teach and guide us. Widespread bloodshed should not be here and the idea of brotherhood should be promoted. Kashmir Valley is for all including Kashmiri Sikhs, Kashmiri Pandits and others.”
Mhmd Shafi, another protester, told the news portal, “A large number of Muslims have gathered here. The ploy of the terrorists to disturb communal harmony has failed. This protest signifies that there is communal harmony and brotherhood here. We stand for the rights of all the Muslims, Bihar labourers, Kashmiri Sikhs and Kashmiri Pandits here. The ulterior motives of the terrorists have failed. I want to make it clear that …these mindless killers are not humans, they are devils.”
KEEP READING
US-India to compete with China as it threatens rules-based international order, US Dy Secy Sherman
Kashmir's Jhelum river carrying capacity enhanced by 25 per cent
Bangladesh envoy Muhammad Imran honours India’s 1971 Navy war veterans
Brought over 200 million women into mainstream financial system: India at UNGA
“You save one human being. You save humanity. No Kashmiri is unsafe here,” he added.
RELATED VIDEOS
CS Mutahi Kagwe asks Kenyans to be vigilant after Indian Covid variant was detected in the country
Holy month of Ramadhan to begin; Muslims to fast and pray for a month
Ramadhan Preps: Muslims in Taita Taveta share their expectations for the celebrations amidst Covid
New polio vaccine to save millions of children from fresh outbreaksKenya was certified poliovirus free in 2005, but suffered a setback in 2018 after live viruses were found in samples collected within Nairobi.
Why Atwoli will never run for political officeFrancis Atwoli has for the first time revealed why he has never and might never run for elected political office.
MOST READ
Man who walked 230km to attend Mashujaa celebrations left stranded at hotel
NATIONAL
- Kiraitu Murungi party to endorse Governor Muriithi as Raila deputy
POLITICS
- You will pay Sh5,000 for not using city footbridges
NAIROBI
- Uhuru, Ruto in a show of comradeship at Mashujaa Day Celebration
POLITICS
- The two women in Ndichu twins altercation speak out
NATIONAL
- 10-year boy fighting for life, two women arrested after an attempted exorcism
NYANZA