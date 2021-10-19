Sexual assault cases on rise in Pakistan as another motorway rape case emerges
ASIA
By Agencies
| October 19th 2021
The perpetrators of the crime invited the woman with evil intentions for a job in the city and when she arrived, the suspects gang-raped her in the car, dashed her on Faisalabad Interchange and fled from the scene, Pakistan's The Nation reported.
Officials have found the main culprit while a search has been underway to arrest the other alleged rapists.
Experts have raised concerns over the continuous cases of rape and sexual assault in Pakistan. They said that such incidents create a fearful environment for women and children in the country.
Analysts blamed police and investigation agencies for such incidents saying that these cases emerge due to negligence of authorities.
KEEP READING
Man escapes 50-year jail term over defilement after appeal
Prince Andrew is served sexual assault lawsuit in United States
US judge sets back Prince Andrew's bid to avoid accuser's lawsuit
They also said that society gives undue advantage to perpetrators by blaming victims. Instead of having a drop in the number of cases, there has been a sharp rise with an overall less than 1 per cent conviction rate.
In Pakistan, at least 11 rape cases are reported daily with over 22,000 rape cases reported to police in the last six years from the country, as per the data obtained from various bodies including the Police, Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan.
Only 77 accused of the 22,000 cases were found to be convicted and the conviction rate is around 0.3 per cent.
"Sadly, rape culture is predominant in Pakistan — one that blames the victims of sexual assault and frames all men as naturally violent. Many are working to try to change this discourse, but it is an uphill battle," said Nida Kirmani, a professor at the Lahore University of Management Sciences.
RELATED VIDEOS
App created to help report cases of sexual assault
MP Milly Odhiambo leads legislators against sexual reports cover-up's in the rural areas
Parliamentary health committee tour Kenyatta National Hospital after rape allegations
Mumbi is fairest of them all in ThikaOn a commanding score of 42 stableford points, Mumbi Njuguna claimed Thika Sports Club Lady Captain (Maria Muthee) prize over the weekend.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phoneTracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
MOST READ
Use of police officers to enforce child custody orders declared illegal
OPINION
By Daniel Chege
- PNU vows to back Raila, form coalition with ODM
POLITICS
By Samson Wire
- Eyes on Navy as Kenya takes tough stance on Somalia
NATIONAL
- Grand reception for Raila as he storms Ruto’s Eldoret backyard
POLITICS
- Raila feted for championing unity, development
NATIONAL
- Family pays tribute to businessman found dead in park
COUNTIES