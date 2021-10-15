British MP David Amess stabbed multiple times
EUROPE
By Reuters
| October 15th 2021
A 69-year-old British lawmaker in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has been stabbed multiple times while meeting his constituents, Sky reported.
David Amess, who represents Southend West in Essex, eastern England, was stabbed by a man who walked into his constituency meeting, Sky said.
Amess's office confirmed he had been stabbed but gave no further details.
He was receiving treatment at the scene for his injuries, Sky said. His condition was unclear, it added.Amess was first elected to parliament to represent Basildon in 1983, and then stood for election in Southend West in 1997.
His website lists his main interests are "animal welfare and pro-life issues."
The stabbing at Amess' meeting with constituents has echoes of a 2010 case when Labour lawmaker Stephen Timms survived a stabbing in his constituency office, and the 2016 fatal shooting of Labour's Jo Cox just days before the Brexit referendum.
