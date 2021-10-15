× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Pro-democracy protests flare up in Eswatini

AFRICA
By Reuters | October 15th 2021

Anger against King Mswati III (L) has been building for years. [Courtesy]

Pro-democracy protests have flared up in Eswatini, months after authorities loyal to the southern African country's absolute monarch quashed an earlier round of demonstrations using tear gas and water cannon.

Anger against King Mswati III has been building for years. Campaigners say the 53-year-old king has consistently ignored calls for reforms that would nudge Eswatini, which changed its name from Swaziland in 2018, in the direction of democracy.

The king denies accusations of autocratic rule and of using public money to fund a lavish lifestyle in the impoverished nation that borders South Africa. In July he called protests against his rule "satanic" and said they had taken the country backwards. 

The protests this week included demonstrations in schools by students chanting "Mswati must fall" and "Release our MPs," a reference to two lawmakers arrested during anti-monarchy protests this year.

KEEP READING

 Is this King Mswati’s last stand? He knows he who fights and runs away lives to fight another day

 Eswatini military sent to quell pro-democracy riots: Activists

 Where is King Mswati? Contradicting reports on his whereabouts emerge

 eSwatini king says had Covid-19, recovered after Taiwan sent drugs

Bus drivers blocked some of the main roads in the city of Manzini.

Asked for comment, government spokesman Sabelo Dlamini said he was not in the country and would respond on Friday.

Two local newspapers, the Times of Swaziland and Eswatini Observer, published photographs of soldiers they said had been deployed to the streets on Wednesday, when a Reuters reporter also saw soldiers patrolling in Mbabane, the capital.

Reuters could not reach army spokeswoman Tengetile Khumalo for comment.

Police spokeswoman Phindile Vilakati said she was not authorised to comment to international media without the police commissioner's permission.

The Swaziland Association of Students has called for a nationwide protest on Friday.

Prime minister Cleopas Sipho was quoted by state radio as saying that differing views were not an excuse for old people to use "schoolchildren in advancing their political goals".

The radio did not broadcast any further remarks.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Timu ya raga Impala Saracens na Top Fry Nakuru kupata ujuzi wa mchezo wa raga nchini uingereza

Timu ya raga Impala Saracens na Top Fry Nakuru kupata ujuzi wa mchezo wa raga nchini uingereza

Women shun illicit brew to embrace agri-business
About 200 women in the area, who include 110 widows, resolved early this year to change the face of the village by shunning illicit brews.
Reuben Kigame for president

MOST READ

Moving: Lawyer Evans Monari’s tribute to himself
Moving: Lawyer Evans Monari’s tribute to himself

NATIONAL

By Evans Monari - As read by SG Ken Ogeto

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Nigeria orders civil servants to show Covid-19 vaccination or negative test from Dec 1

By Reuters | 21 hours ago

Nigeria orders civil servants to show Covid-19 vaccination or negative test from Dec 1
Reginald Mengi’s widow gets reprieve at Court of Appeal

By Too Jared | 23 hours ago

Reginald Mengi’s widow gets reprieve at Court of Appeal
Ethiopian attack in two northern regions intensifies, Tigrayan forces say

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Ethiopian attack in two northern regions intensifies, Tigrayan forces say
A new type of black gold in Nigeria: used car tyres

By Reuters | 5 days ago

A new type of black gold in Nigeria: used car tyres

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC