Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized for non-Covid infection'

WORLD
By Reuters | October 15th 2021

Bill Clinton was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday. [Courtesy]

U.S. former President Bill Clinton is recovering after two days of treatment for an infection in a California hospital, his doctors said on Thursday.

The 75-year-old was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening "for a non-COVID-19 infection," Clinton spokesman Angel Urena said on Twitter.

"He is on the mend, in good spirits, and incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses and staff providing him with excellent care."

Clinton went to the hospital after feeling fatigued and was diagnosed with an infection of the bloodstream that doctors believe started as a urinary tract infection, CNN reported, citing his doctors.

 Four die, 186 test positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours

 Nigeria orders civil servants to show Covid-19 vaccination or negative test from Dec 1

 Let's address mental health toll of Covid-19 on healthcare workers

 170 new Covid-19 cases reported as 661 admitted

The former president's physicians, Alpesh Amin and Lisa Bardack, said he was "admitted to the hospital for close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids."

Bill Clinton attends a meeting of the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) Action Network in San Juan, Puerto Rico February 18, 2020. [Reuters]

"He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring," they said in a statement. "After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well."

They added: "We hope to have him go home soon."

CNN cited doctors saying Clinton was in the intensive care unit primarily to give him privacy.

Clinton, a Democrat who was president from 1993-2001, has had past health issues, including a 2004 quadruple bypass surgery and a 2010 procedure to open a blocked artery in his heart with two stents. CNN reported that Clinton's current hospital stay is not related to his heart issues.

The former Arkansas governor came to the White House by defeating an incumbent president, Republican George H.W. Bush, and served during a period of acute partisanship in Washington, a harbinger of the current bitter political state.

Clinton won re-election in 1996 against longtime Republican Senator Bob Dole.

Bill Clinton attends the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York City, New York, U.S., September 25, 2019. [Reuters]

Clinton endured bruising political battles with Republicans. He was impeached in 1998 by the Republican-led House of Representatives over his sexual relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky but remained in office when the Senate acquitted him in 1999.

He is known for a remarkable talent for connecting with people and an exceptional understanding of policy issues.

Clinton morphed into a political husband after leaving office, when his wife Hillary Clinton was elected U.S. senator from New York in 2000. She unsuccessfully sought the 2008 Democratic presidential nomination and won the party's 2016 nomination before losing the election to Donald Trump.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Independent candidate beats UDA and Wiper candidates to Nguu/Masumba Ward seat
Nguu/Masumba is one of the 30 wards in Makueni County.
Senate inquiry into murder of Stutchbury to take more time
Climate activist Joannah Stutchbury was killed near entrance to her home in Kiambu.

Moving: Lawyer Evans Monari’s tribute to himself
Moving: Lawyer Evans Monari’s tribute to himself

NATIONAL

By Evans Monari - As read by SG Ken Ogeto

.
Support us in Covid-19 vaccination efforts, Uhuru urges Biden

By Brian Okoth | 10 hours ago

Support us in Covid-19 vaccination efforts, Uhuru urges Biden
Pakistan Airlines suspends Afghan operations, citing Taliban interference

By Reuters | 16 hours ago

Pakistan Airlines suspends Afghan operations, citing Taliban interference
Bangladesh envoy Muhammad Imran honours India’s 1971 Navy war veterans

By Standard Reporter | 17 hours ago

Bangladesh envoy Muhammad Imran honours India’s 1971 Navy war veterans
Nigeria orders civil servants to show Covid-19 vaccination or negative test from Dec 1

By Reuters | 19 hours ago

Nigeria orders civil servants to show Covid-19 vaccination or negative test from Dec 1

