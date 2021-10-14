× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Bangladesh envoy Muhammad Imran honours India’s 1971 Navy war veterans

ASIA
By Standard Reporter | October 14th 2021

Muhammad Imran (C) honoured 10 Indian Navy War Veterans acknowledging their contribution to the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971. [Twitter/ Pro_Vizag]

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran has honoured 10 Indian Navy war veterans, acknowledging their contribution to the 1971 war.

Imran honoured the war veterans from across the country for their contribution to the liberation of Bangladesh, according to ANI. The function was organised onboard Bangladesh Naval Ship Somudra Avijan at Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, 5 October.

Taking to Twitter, Defence PRO Vishakhapatnam shared pictures of the event that was organised to honour the Indian Naval war veterans for their contribution to the liberation of Bangladesh.

The function organised onboard Bangladesh Naval Ship Somudra Avijan is part of the centenary birth anniversary celebrations of 'Bangladesh's Father of the Nation' Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, according to ANI.

The event was attended by Rear Admiral Jyotin Raina, NM, VSM CSO(Ops) and other senior officers of the Eastern Naval Command. [Twitter/ Pro_Vizag]

The event was attended by Rear Admiral Jyotin Raina, NM, VSM CSO(Ops) and other senior officers of the Eastern Naval Command.

Rear Admiral Tarun Sobti, VSM, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet was the chief guest at the function. The event that was organised Bangladesh Naval Ship Somudra Avijan at Visakhapatnam is part of the centenary birth anniversary celebrations of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh'.

He served as the first President and later served as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh from 1971 to 1975. He was assassinated on August 15, 1975. According to ANI, Rahman is known as the "Father of the Nation" or "Mujib" in Bangladesh.

Earlier in September, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said that India and Bangladesh will release a biopic on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in March 2022, according to ANI.

Rear Admiral Tarun Sobti, VSM, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet was the chief guest at the function.  [Twitter/ Pro_Vizag]

This came after Anurag Thakur met his Bangladesh counterpart Dr Hasan Mahmud. Speaking to ANI, Thakur said that the biopic Bangabandhu is almost 75%, and the rest of the part will be shot in Bangladesh, which is expected to be completed by March next year.

The biopic is made to celebrate the twin occasion of both countries. It is pertinent to mention here that India and Bangladesh are celebrating their 75th year of Independence and 50th year of Liberation, respectively.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March travelled to Bangladesh on a two-day visit to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the country's liberation and the centennial birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

