× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Nigeria orders civil servants to show Covid-19 vaccination or negative test from Dec 1

AFRICA
By Reuters | October 14th 2021

A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine in Abuja, Nigeria. [Reuters]

Nigeria will require civil servants to show proof of vaccination against Covid-19 or a negative test for the disease to gain access to their offices from the beginning of December, a presidential committee said on Wednesday.

The presidential committee said unvaccinated government workers will need to present a negative test result done within 72-hours before they are granted access to their offices across the country and its embassies abroad.

"An appropriate service-wide advisory/circular will be issued to guide the process," Boss Mustapha, chairman of the presidential steering committee on Covid-19, said in a statement.

Nigeria has administered some five million vaccine doses to its 200 million citizens, and is in the midst of deploying millions more doses of Moderna and AstraZeneca shots received through the COVAX vaccine scheme for developing countries.

KEEP READING

 Let's address mental health toll of Covid-19 on healthcare workers

 170 new Covid-19 cases reported as 661 admitted

 100,000 vaccinated as Kirinyaga county readies to host Mashujaa fete

 Poverty to blame for increased gender based violence

A medical worker injects AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine to a woman at the Nationa Hospital in Abuja, Nigeria. [Reuters]

It also has 1.12 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that it purchased through an African Union programme and is scheduled to receive 7.7 million doses of the Sinopharm (1099.HK) vaccine via COVAX.

Nigeria, which has not tested widely for Covid-19, has so far recorded 208,153 confirmed infections and 2,756 deaths from the virus.

In May, Nigeria banned travellers coming from some countries where Covid-19 was spreading rapidly.

The presidential committee said it had decided to remove South Africa, Turkey and Brazil from its restricted travel list following a review of developments in those countries.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Ministry of Health receives 180,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine as a donation from Gov't of Greece

HEALTH WATCH: How Covid-19 misinformation worldwide has created panic by misleading masses

KEMRI makes a breakthrough in the fight against Covid-19 by developing a Virus Transport Media (VTM)

Constable ‘shoots himself’ inside parked bus at Gigiri Police Station
Thairu was traced to the bus using mobile signal after unsuccessful attempts to reach him
A unifier and music lover: Glowing tributes to Lawyer Evans Monari
The advocate of the High Court died on Monday night, October 4, at the Nairobi Hospital after a long illness.

MOST READ

Prison warders allegedly gang-rape woman visiting her husband
Prison warders allegedly gang-rape woman visiting her husband

CENTRAL

By Fidelis Kabunyi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Reginald Mengi’s widow gets reprieve at Court of Appeal

By Too Jared | 3 hours ago

Reginald Mengi’s widow gets reprieve at Court of Appeal
Ethiopian attack in two northern regions intensifies, Tigrayan forces say

By Reuters | 6 hours ago

Ethiopian attack in two northern regions intensifies, Tigrayan forces say
A new type of black gold in Nigeria: used car tyres

By Reuters | 4 days ago

A new type of black gold in Nigeria: used car tyres
Nigeria rescues 187 people from kidnappers

By Reuters | 5 days ago

Nigeria rescues 187 people from kidnappers

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC