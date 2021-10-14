Man builds rotating house so that his wife has diversified view
EUROPE
By Reuters
| October 14th 2021
Seeking to please his wife who had wished for a more diversified view from their family house, a Bosnian self-taught innovator has built a rotating house, allowing her to watch a rising sun in one moment and passers-by in the next.
"I've got tired of her complaints and frequent refurbishing of our family house and I said: I'll build you a rotating house so you can spin it as you wish," Vojin Kusic, 72, told Reuters, standing in front of his new house that attracts the attention of visitors.
Situated on a fertile plain in northern Bosnia near the town of Srbac, the house spins around a 7-metre axis designed by Kusic, with the view of cornfields and farmland changing to forests and the river at a desired speed.
"The house can make a full circle for 24 hours when it's at the slowest speed, while at the fastest spinning it can make a full circle in 22 seconds," Kusic said.
His wife did not wish to comment on the new house.
Kusic said he was inspired by Serbian-American inventors Nikola Tesla and Mihajlo Pupin, and that coming from a poor family without the possibility of a good education had forced him to look for ways to make things by himself.
"This is not an innovation, it only requires will and knowledge, and I had enough time and knowledge," he said, adding that he had built the house completely by himself.
The project took six years to finish, except time off for a hospital stay due to a heart condition. The house is more resistant to earthquake damage than stationary houses, he said.
"I asked doctors to try to prolong (my life) for at least a year because I have this project in my head, and... nobody will know how to complete it."
RELATED VIDEOS
Property Report: Real Estate Market records Mild dip amid COVID-19 pandemic
Developers fail to deliver housing deal
Siku ya kuhamasisha umma dhidi ya kujitoa uhai imeadhimishwa leo mjini Embu
Tirop death lifts lid on female athletes’ woesThe tragic killing of Olympian Agnes Tirop yesterday casts a dark shadow on the safety of Kenya’s female athletes in their marriages and relationships
S.Korea's 'Squid Game' is Netflix's biggest original show debutNetflix gives limited information on viewing figures for its platform and cuts the data it does provide in various ways.
MOST READ
Prison warders allegedly gang-rape woman visiting her husband
CENTRAL
- Body of missing student found floating in river
WESTERN
- Somalia suffers major set back as court rejects its demands
NATIONAL
- Suspected child serial killer Masten Wanjala escapes from police custody
NATIONAL
By Kamore Maina
- Kenyan athlete Agnes Tirop found dead
NATIONAL
- Matiang’i orders non-residents of Laikipia to evacuate
RIFT VALLEY