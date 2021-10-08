× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Chinese ex-journalist detained on suspicion of 'insulting' war heroes

WORLD
By Reuters | October 8th 2021

A flag of the People's Republic of China. [Courtesy]

A Chinese former journalist whose work exposed official corruption has been detained by police on suspicion of insulting "heroes and martyrs" of the Korean War.

Luo Changping is accused of making a demeaning comment about a patriotic film, state media reported.

According to screenshots of a social media post that can no longer be accessed, Luo said Chinese people "rarely reflect on the justice" of the war and used a pun to suggest the soldiers were foolish.

Police in the island province of Hainan detained Luo on suspicion of "infringing on the reputation and honour of heroes and martyrs," according to a notice shared on Weibo by the official CCTV.

KEEP READING

 The better development of China, the more contribution to the world

 Couple deported from China, charged with falsifying documents

 Bad for business: WB China rigging scandal rattles investors

 How China has silenced roar of Kenyan factories

Luo had confessed to the crime, according to CCTV. He could not be reached for independent comment.

In the social media post, Luo was commenting on "The Battle At Lake Changjin," a patriotic film released on Sept. 30 and starring actor Wu Jing.

"Public security organs will severely investigate and punish" such infringements, said the police notice. In one recent case, a defendant was sentenced to eight months in prison for a similar offence.

The ruling Communist Party has long kept a tight grip on its history, with its legitimacy resting in part on victories over the Japanese forces in World War Two and over the Nationalists to end China’s civil war in 1949.

Luo's work as a journalist included reporting on a former deputy director at China's state planning body who was sentenced to life in prison for corruption in 2014. 

He received an award from Transparency International in 2013 for his work.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Mzozo wa Chimbo: Wenyeji wa Malava walaumu mwanakandarasi amabye ni raia wa Uchina

How China firm staged SGR ticketing scandal | Press Review

LOCKED OUT: Children with special needs affected by measures to curb COVID-19

Couple among four people convicted of murder by Embu court
According to the judge, the convicts, with the others not in court, had the common ulterior motive to cause grievous harm or kill Namu.
Voter registration in Nyanza going on at snail's pace
Although the voter registration exercise is IEBC’s job, it relies on politicians to help mobilise people to register.

MOST READ

OKA chiefs meet Mt Kenya Foundation
OKA chiefs meet Mt Kenya Foundation

POLITICS

By Brian Otieno and Moses Nyamori

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates 35 PSA oxygen plants established under PM Cares fund

By Standard Reporter | 20 minutes ago

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates 35 PSA oxygen plants established under PM Cares fund
In message for Pak, India highlights cross-border terror, weapons smuggling at UN

By Standard Reporter | 39 minutes ago

In message for Pak, India highlights cross-border terror, weapons smuggling at UN
Ressa, Muratov win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

By Reuters | 5 hours ago

Ressa, Muratov win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize
Chilean tree now holds hope for new vaccines - if supplies last

By Reuters | 17 hours ago

Chilean tree now holds hope for new vaccines - if supplies last

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC