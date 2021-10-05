× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

George Floyd recommended for posthumous pardon on drug conviction

AMERICA
By Reuters | October 5th 2021

In April 2021, an application for a posthumous pardon was filed on behalf of George Floyd and his surviving family. [Courtesy]

The Texas State Board of Pardons and Paroles voted on Monday to recommend George Floyd get a full posthumous pardon for a 2004 drug conviction, the Harris County District Attorney said.

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died in handcuffs with a white Minneapolis police officer kneeling on his neck for over nine minutes during a 2020 arrest, became the face of a movement challenging police brutality and bias in the U.S. criminal justice system.

The Texas board voted 7-0 to recommend the pardon, media reported, adding that the recommendation would be passed on to the Texas governor, Greg Abbott, for a final decision.

Floyd's conviction was related to a February 2004 case when a police officer accused him of selling $10 worth of crack cocaine in a sting operation in Texas when he lived there, the Associated Press reported.

KEEP READING

 Ex-police officer Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 years for George Floyd murder

 Floyd's brother asks judge for maximum sentence for ex-police officer Chauvin

 Ex-policeman Derek Chauvin to be sentenced for George Floyd's murder

 Cheers and quiet reflection as U.S. crowds mark Juneteenth

Floyd later pleaded guilty to a drug charge and was sentenced to 10 months in a state jail, the news agency said.

"We lament the loss of former Houstonian George Floyd and hope that his family finds comfort in Monday’s decision by the Texas State Board of Pardons and Paroles to recommend clemency for a 2004 conviction," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement Monday.

Ogg urged the state governor to follow the board’s recommendation and grant clemency.

In April, an application for a posthumous pardon was filed on behalf of Floyd and his surviving family on the grounds that the arresting officer had manufactured the existence of confidential informants to bolster his cases, media reported.

The Texas State Board of Pardons and Paroles and Abbott's office were not immediately available for comment late on Monday night.

Floyd's death, which a passerby caught on video, stoked social upheaval, racial tensions and political strife in the United States and beyond.

In June, a judge sentenced a former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to 22-1/2 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd.

The verdict was widely seen as a landmark rebuke of the disproportionate use of police force against Black Americans.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

George Floyd's death | Hot Topics

Post COVID-19 intervention for MSMEs through Credit Rotational Funds
Some 69 per cent of businesses reported a decrease in turnover, on average by 40 per cent compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019.
Facebook outage leaves players twiddling their thumbs
Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura joked that Monday's near six-hour social media outage meant he finally had a chance to connect with his wife, while Ev

MOST READ

Raila, Ruto factor to shape Nakuru governorship race
Raila, Ruto factor to shape Nakuru governorship race

POLITICS

By Steve Mkawale

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Trump asks Florida judge to force Twitter to restart his account

By Reuters | 3 days ago

Trump asks Florida judge to force Twitter to restart his account
Britney Spears 'on cloud nine' after father suspended from conservatorship

By Reuters | 5 days ago

Britney Spears 'on cloud nine' after father suspended from conservatorship
Lawyer who compared R. Kelly to Martin Luther King couldn't convince jury

By Reuters | 7 days ago

Lawyer who compared R. Kelly to Martin Luther King couldn't convince jury
R. Kelly found guilty of all counts, faces life in prison

By Reuters | 7 days ago

R. Kelly found guilty of all counts, faces life in prison

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC