× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Report finds 216,000 children were victims of French clergy sex abuse since 1950

WORLD
By Reuters | October 5th 2021

A woman walks into the Saint-Sulpice church in Paris, France. [Reuters]

An investigation into sexual abuse in the French Catholic Church has found that an estimated 216,000 children were victims of abuse at the hands of clergy since 1950, Jean-March Sauve, head of the commission that compiled the report, said on Tuesday.

The scandal in France is the latest to hit the Roman Catholic Church, which has been rocked by sexual abuse scandals around the world, often involving children, over the past 20 years.

The commission was established by Catholic bishops in France at the end of 2018 to shed light on abuses and restore public confidence in the Church at a time of dwindling congregations. It has worked independently from the Church.

Sauve said at a public, online presentation of the report that the problem was still there. He added that the Church had until the decade of the 2000s showed complete indifference to victims.

KEEP READING

 R Kelly among many celebs who abused girls

 WHO employees took part in Congo sex abuse during Ebola crisis, report says

 Simone Biles condemns US Olympic Committee, FBI for sex-abuse crisis

 Prince Andrew is sued by Jeffrey Epstein accuser over alleged sexual abuse

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

46 year old man arrested for allegedly defiling a one year old baby in Isiolo County

67-year-old man arrested after he was found with minor in lodging

Paedophiles World: Juvenile exploitation at the Kenyan coast

Special Report: How electoral materials tender opens avenue to mint money
Parliamentary probe exposed how officials openly fronted firms linked to them to win contracts with IEBC
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Raila, Ruto factor to shape Nakuru governorship race
Raila, Ruto factor to shape Nakuru governorship race

POLITICS

By Steve Mkawale

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Pandora Papers: Rich and powerful deny wrongdoing after dump of purported secrets

By Reuters | 1 hour ago

Pandora Papers: Rich and powerful deny wrongdoing after dump of purported secrets
Facebook blames "faulty configuration change" for nearly six-hour outage

By Reuters | 2 hours ago

Facebook blames "faulty configuration change" for nearly six-hour outage
Mozambique president calls on insurgents to surrender after key militant killed

By Reuters | 2 hours ago

Mozambique president calls on insurgents to surrender after key militant killed
Quad launches infrastructure partnership, fellowship programme

By Standard Reporter | 6 hours ago

Quad launches infrastructure partnership, fellowship programme

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC