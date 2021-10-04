× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
When India grows, the world grows, says PM Modi at UNGA

ASIA
By Standard Reporter | October 4th 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. [Reuters]

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that science and technology-based innovations in India can greatly help the world and the scale and cost of the country's technology solutions is unmatched.

He said when India grows, the world grows and when the country reforms, the world transforms.

"Today every sixth person of the world is Indian. When Indians progress, then it also accelerates the development of the world. When India grows, the world grows; when India reforms, the world transforms. Science and technology-based innovations in India can help the world to a great extent. The scale and cost of the country's technology solutions is unmatched," PM Modi said while addressing the 76th session of the UNGA.

He said more than 350 crore transactions are taking place through UPI every month.

 UNGA: PM Modi calls on international community to strengthen rule-based world order

 Former OCS freed after paying Sh200,000 fine for abuse of office

 India, Uzbekistan discuss need to ensure Afghan territory must not be used for terrorism

 US, India launch task forces on Hydrogen, biofuels

PM Modi invited the global manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines to come and make vaccines in India, stressing that the country's "faith is to serve people".

"Understanding its responsibility towards humanity, India started giving vaccines to the needy in the world. I invite the global manufacturers of vaccines to come and make the vaccine in India," he said.

The Prime Minister also said that India has developed the first DNA vaccine, which can be given to people older than 12 years. He stressed that despite having limited resources, "India is working aggressively towards vaccine development and manufacturing".

During his US visit, the Prime Minister held bilateral meetings with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington. He also met his Australian and Japanese counterparts Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga.

PM Modi also participated in the first in-person Quad Summit. Apart from this, he also held meetings with five global CEOs for potential investments in India.

Nairobi residents to get free eye screening and cataract surgeries
The initiative has been sponsored by the office of Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris.
Watford appoint Ranieri as manager on two-year deal
Watford have appointed former Chelsea and Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri as their new manager on a two-year contract, the Premier League club sai

Pakistan blames agents for deserting nationals now stranded in Nairobi
Pakistan blames agents for deserting nationals now stranded in Nairobi

NATIONAL

By Kamore Maina

.
