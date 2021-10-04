When India grows, the world grows, says PM Modi at UNGA
ASIA
By Standard Reporter
| October 4th 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that science and technology-based innovations in India can greatly help the world and the scale and cost of the country's technology solutions is unmatched.
He said when India grows, the world grows and when the country reforms, the world transforms.
"Today every sixth person of the world is Indian. When Indians progress, then it also accelerates the development of the world. When India grows, the world grows; when India reforms, the world transforms. Science and technology-based innovations in India can help the world to a great extent. The scale and cost of the country's technology solutions is unmatched," PM Modi said while addressing the 76th session of the UNGA.
He said more than 350 crore transactions are taking place through UPI every month.
KEEP READING
UNGA: PM Modi calls on international community to strengthen rule-based world order
Former OCS freed after paying Sh200,000 fine for abuse of office
India, Uzbekistan discuss need to ensure Afghan territory must not be used for terrorism
PM Modi invited the global manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines to come and make vaccines in India, stressing that the country's "faith is to serve people".
"Understanding its responsibility towards humanity, India started giving vaccines to the needy in the world. I invite the global manufacturers of vaccines to come and make the vaccine in India," he said.
The Prime Minister also said that India has developed the first DNA vaccine, which can be given to people older than 12 years. He stressed that despite having limited resources, "India is working aggressively towards vaccine development and manufacturing".
During his US visit, the Prime Minister held bilateral meetings with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington. He also met his Australian and Japanese counterparts Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga.
PM Modi also participated in the first in-person Quad Summit. Apart from this, he also held meetings with five global CEOs for potential investments in India.
RELATED VIDEOS
Baba awadunga kisu wanawe wawili katika eneo la Nyandarua, watoto hao wako mahututi hospitalini
Hatma ya miungano mashakani baada ya BBI kugonga mwamba, wengi walitegemea nyadhfa ndani ya BBI
Why Uhuru is under attack from Maraga and Mutunga | INSIDE POLITICS WITH BEN KITILI
Nairobi residents to get free eye screening and cataract surgeriesThe initiative has been sponsored by the office of Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris.
Watford appoint Ranieri as manager on two-year dealWatford have appointed former Chelsea and Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri as their new manager on a two-year contract, the Premier League club sai
MOST READ
Pakistan blames agents for deserting nationals now stranded in Nairobi
NATIONAL
By Kamore Maina
- Government plan to disband TVETs exam council complete
EDUCATION
- Nairobi Expressway: Ruaka to JKIA will take 30 minutes
NAIROBI
- DP Ruto talks politics in church but guardedly
POLITICS
- Woman whose baby was cradled by Uhuru in Kibra speaks
NATIONAL
- Covid-19: 308 recover, nine die as 91 test positive
HEALTH & SCIENCE