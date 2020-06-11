× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
The better development of China, the more contribution to the world

ASIA
By Embassy of China - Sponsored Content | October 1st 2021
Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly via video, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 21, 2021, putting forward the Global Development Initiative and calling on the international community to speed up the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development for global development that is strong, green and sound.

The first of October 2021 marks the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). For the past 72 years, China has made great achievements in the pursuit of the Chinese Dream under the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), which celebrated its centenary on July 1st this year.

As the largest developing country, China has met 10 years in advance the poverty eradication target set out in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, reducing the world’s poverty-stricken population by over 70 per cent.

At present, China has realized the goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and has started a new journey toward fully building a modern socialist country. China has always worked to safeguard world peace, contribute to global development, and preserve international order. To strengthen solidarity and cooperation with African countries is always China’s resolute strategic choice. China and Kenya share a profound tradition of friendship.

Our cooperation and mutual assistance in the fight against COVID-19 represents a prime example of solidarity in the face of a disease. China stands ready to work with Kenya to cement communication and coordination, to promote the high-quality development of the Belt and Road and make a success of the next meeting of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), so as to better benefit the two peoples.

July 9, 2021 marks 1,500 days of safe operation of Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway, a flagship China-Kenya BRI Cooperation project. Latest data shows that revenues generated from SGR made 27.69 per cent year-on-year rise to Sh9.08 billion in seven months to July this year.

Nairobi Expressway Project, the first PPP project in Kenya, financed and constructed by China Road and Bridge Corporation, is one of the construction sites which remain operation during the pandemic, by which the project made contribution to boosting economic activities and keeping jobs for local workers.

AVIC INTERNATIONAL has undertaken Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) Project since 2010, aiming at equipping technical training institutions across Kenya and benefiting 150,000 local students eventually.

Chinese Martial Arts (Kungfu) are gaining popularity in Kenya. For some, practicing Martial Arts has made a positive difference in lives and the community. Many youth across the country have taken up martial arts as a form of exercise and self-expression.

