Guinea junta chief to be sworn in Friday as interim president

Guinea’s coup leader Colonel Mamady Doumbouya. [Courtesy]

Guinea’s coup leader Colonel Mamady Doumbouya will be sworn in as interim president today, the authorities say.

Doumbouya will be sworn at the Mohammed V conference centre in the capital Conakry on Friday noon local media announced.

The 41-year-old will become transitional president, serving before the country returns to civilian rule, according to a blueprint unveiled by the military rulers on Monday that does not mention a timeline.

The junta began consultations with political, religious and business leaders on Tuesday which they say will lead to the formation of a transitional government following the coup.

In a short address, coup leader Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, a special forces commander and former French Foreign Legionnaire, urged attendees to "not repeat the errors of the past" when building a new system of governance.

Doumbouya and the other soldiers behind the coup have said they ousted Conde because of concerns about poverty and corruption.

The coup leaders say the week-long dialogue, which began with a meeting with the heads of the main political parties on Tuesday, will lay out the framework for a promised government of national unity and lead the country of 13.5 million people back to constitutional order.

The September 5 coup, the latest bout of turbulence in one of Africa's most volatile countries, saw the overthrow of 83-year-old president Alpha Conde.

It was also the third coup in West and Central Africa since April, intensifying concerns about a backslide towards military rule in a region rich in resources but many of whose people live in poverty.

Tuesday's meeting with political leaders was followed by a similar gathering with regional government representatives and religious organizations.

Civil society organisations, diplomatic missions, heads of mining companies and business leaders are also scheduled for meetings with the junta throughout the week.

