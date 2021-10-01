× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Guinea junta chief to be sworn in Friday as interim president

AFRICA
By Mireri Junior and Agencies | October 1st 2021
Guinea’s coup leader Colonel Mamady Doumbouya. [Courtesy]

Guinea’s coup leader Colonel Mamady Doumbouya will be sworn in as interim president today, the authorities say.

Doumbouya will be sworn at the Mohammed V conference centre in the capital Conakry on Friday noon local media announced.

The 41-year-old will become transitional president, serving before the country returns to civilian rule, according to a blueprint unveiled by the military rulers on Monday that does not mention a timeline.

The junta began consultations with political, religious and business leaders on Tuesday which they say will lead to the formation of a transitional government following the coup.

In a short address, coup leader Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, a special forces commander and former French Foreign Legionnaire, urged attendees to "not repeat the errors of the past" when building a new system of governance.

 Events in Guinea-Conakry

 Guinea coup: Atwoli tells AU to push for ousted President Conde release

 Power struggle roils Guinea; soldiers say on TV they have taken over

 Heavy gunfire heard in Guinea capital Conakry

Doumbouya and the other soldiers behind the coup have said they ousted Conde because of concerns about poverty and corruption.

The coup leaders say the week-long dialogue, which began with a meeting with the heads of the main political parties on Tuesday, will lay out the framework for a promised government of national unity and lead the country of 13.5 million people back to constitutional order.

The September 5 coup, the latest bout of turbulence in one of Africa's most volatile countries, saw the overthrow of 83-year-old president Alpha Conde.

It was also the third coup in West and Central Africa since April, intensifying concerns about a backslide towards military rule in a region rich in resources but many of whose people live in poverty.

Tuesday's meeting with political leaders was followed by a similar gathering with regional government representatives and religious organizations.

Civil society organisations, diplomatic missions, heads of mining companies and business leaders are also scheduled for meetings with the junta throughout the week.

