Ethiopia expels seven UN officials, accusing them of "meddling"
AFRICA
By Reuters
| September 30th 2021
Ethiopia is expelling seven senior U.N. officials, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday, two days after the U.N. aid chief warned hundreds of thousands of people in the northern region of Tigray were likely experiencing famine due to a government blockade of aid.
The move comes amid increasing international criticism over conditions in Tigray, and as all parties to fighting in northern Ethiopia face the possibility of sanctions from the United States government.
Many nations fear the spreading conflict in Ethiopia - Africa's second-most populous nation and a regional diplomatic heavyweight - might further destabilise an already fragile region.
The seven people being expelled include the country heads of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). The seven have 72 hours to leave, the ministry said in a statement, accusing them of "meddling" in internal affairs.
KEEP READING
Get those trucks moving, U.N. aid chief to Ethiopia
Bekele fails to lower Kipchoge’s time...we can now drink to that
Let us help Ethiopia to wake up and walk away from nightmare
When a few beers later, truck driver forgot about his human cargo
A statement from U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was "shocked" by the expulsions and added, "We are now engaging with the Government of Ethiopia in the expectation that the concerned UN staff will be allowed to continue their important work."
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Conflict erupted between federal forces and those aligned with the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the political party that controls the region, in November.
Tigrayan forces retook most of the region at the end of June, and then pushed into the neighbouring regions of Afar and Amhara, forcing hundreds of thousands of people there to flee their homes.
On Tuesday, United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths - the head of OCHA - said a nearly three-month long "de-facto blockade" of Tigray's borders has restricted aid deliveries to 10% of what is required.
"This is man-made, this can be remedied by the act of government," Griffiths said, noting nearly a quarter of children in Tigray are malnourished.
Five of the seven people being expelled work for OCHA; a sixth works for UNICEF and the seventh works for the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, which is conducting a joint investigation with Ethiopia's state-appointed human rights commission into reports of mass killings of civilians, gang rapes and other abuses in Tigray.
Ethiopian authorities have previously accused aid workers of favouring and even arming Tigrayan forces, although they have provided no evidence to support their accusations.
In August, Ethiopia suspended the operations for the Dutch branch of medical charity of Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) and the Norwegian Refugee Council, accusing them of arming "rebel groups".
So far, 23 aid workers have been killed in Tigray.
RELATED VIDEOS
Safaricom enters Ethiopian market; it will partner with Vodafone
11 Ethiopians imprisoned for 6 months after being found guilty of being in the country illegally
Kenya-Ethiopia Ties: Uhuru and Ethiopian PM officiated new border post set to bolster trade ties
Leaders’ quotes at Gideon Moi’s Kanu eventHere are all leader's quotes at Gideon Moi’s Kanu event at the Bomas Of Kenyan on Thursday, September 30.
Seven motorbikes recovered as police arrest four suspects at roadblockPolice have arrested four suspects from a neighbouring country on suspicion they were smuggling two lorries transporting stolen motorbikes to Moyale.
MOST READ
Britain puts army on standby as panic buying leaves petrol pumps dry
EUROPE
By Reuters
- Dr Gakara widow reads bedtime stories to her children during burial
RIFT VALLEY
- How 'Mother-in-law' actress won vicious court battle against bank
NATIONAL
- Suspect in Ivy Wangeci’s murder wants judge to recuse self from case
RIFT VALLEY
- MPs spare employers more NHIF burden
NATIONAL
- President Uhuru Kenyatta reshuffles cabinet
NATIONAL