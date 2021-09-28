No one from Afghanistan will address world leaders at UN
ASIA
By Reuters
| September 28th 2021
No representative from Afghanistan will address the annual high-level UN General Assembly in New York after the ambassador for the government ousted by the Taliban - who was due to speak on Monday - withdrew his name.
The move comes as the ambassador, Ghulam Isaczai, and the Taliban, which seized power in Afghanistan last month, have made competing claims for the country's U.N. seat in New York.
U.N. accreditation issues are dealt with by a nine-member committee, whose members include the United States, China and Russia. The committee is not due to meet until October or November and until it makes a decision, Isaczai remains in the seat.
Isaczai had been scheduled to address the final day of the high-level U.N. gathering, but withdrew late on Sunday, diplomats said.
KEEP READING
Taliban issues 11 tough rules for media organisations in new censor plot
President Uhuru's full speech at UN General Assembly
Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at UN: stop vaccine hoarding
India provides US with evidence about Pakistan-backed groups- report
Afghanistan's U.N. mission in New York posted on Twitter on Monday that Isaczai decided not to speak "to preserve the national interests, preserve the seat of Afghanistan in the United Nations and to continue long-term cooperation with United Nations and Security Council on main issues."
It added that Isaczai would continue "activities as usual" at the world body.
Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi last week asked to address the gathering of world leaders at the United Nations and nominated the Islamist group's Doha-based spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan's U.N. ambassador.
But Muttaqi will not be able to address the high-level meeting because the credentials committee has not yet met to consider who should sit in the Afghanistan U.N. seat.
When the Taliban last ruled between 1996 and 2001 the ambassador of the Afghan government they toppled remained the U.N. representative after the credentials committee deferred its decision on rival claims to the seat.
Eventual U.N. acceptance of the ambassador of the Taliban would be an important step in the hardline Islamist group's bid for international recognition, which could help unlock badly needed funds for the cash-strapped Afghan economy.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that the Taliban's desire for international recognition is the only leverage other countries have to press for inclusive government and respect for rights, particularly for women, in Afghanistan.
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday that international recognition of the Taliban was not currently under consideration.
Rival claims have also been made for Myanmar's U.N. seat after a military coup in February ousted the elected government. No representative from Myanmar will address the high-level General Assembly meeting.
Diplomats said China, Russia and the United States had reached an understanding, where Moscow and Beijing would not object to Myanmar's U.N. envoy Kyaw Moe Tun - representing the ousted government - remaining in Myanmar's U.N. seat for the moment as long as he does not speak during high-level week.
RELATED VIDEOS
Presidents Uhuru Kenyatta, Muhammadu Bohari and Robert Mugabe address UN general assembly
US based Bio Engineering company seeks to save the endangered species
Kilgoris couple arrested after baby dies during their fightThe couple had a domestic brawl that turned fatal after the husband accidentally hit and killed their 8-year-old daughter.
ICT chief executive Getao leaves as CS Mucheru picks RonohKatherine Getao leaves ICT as Kipronoh Ronoh takes over
MOST READ
Dilemma: My female supervisor is sexually harrassing me, help
RELATIONSHIPS
- Orie Rogo Manduli's burial postponed after eldest daughter falls ill
NATIONAL
- New Kianjokoma police officers welcomed in church service
EASTERN
- Outdated ‘Nyumba Mboke’ culture puts women at risk of HIV
NYANZA
By Anne Atieno
- Ruto out to fool you with ill-gotten wealth, Kalonzo says
POLITICS
- Tongue piercings can fill brain with pus, cause Herpes
HEALTH & SCIENCE
By Kagai Reuben