Prince Andrew is served sexual assault lawsuit in United States
EUROPE
By Reuters
| September 21st 2021
Britain's Prince Andrew has been served with a sexual assault lawsuit in the United States by lawyers for a woman who says she was forced to have sex with him at the London home of a friend of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, court papers show.
In a filing with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, lawyers for Virginia Giuffre said they sent the civil lawsuit to the prince's Los Angeles-based lawyer Andrew Brettler by email and FedEx, and both copies had been received by Monday morning.
Under federal rules, the Duke of York has 21 days to respond or could face a default judgment. Giuffre's lawyers previously said they also served Andrew, who is Queen Elizabeth's second son, in Britain.
Andrew and his lawyers have denied Giuffre's claims. The 61-year-old prince has not been charged with crimes. Giuffre's Aug. 9 lawsuit seeks unspecified damages. read more
KEEP READING
US judge sets back Prince Andrew's bid to avoid accuser's lawsuit
Man in custody for kidnapping, defiling two minors
Prince Andrew is sued by Jeffrey Epstein accuser over alleged sexual abuse
Police arrest man in Murang’a after wife claims he forced her to undergo FGM
Brettler did not respond to a request for comment. There was no comment from the prince's London legal team.
Giuffre, 38, accused Andrew of forcing her to have sex when she was underage at the London home of Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell.
She also said Andrew abused her at around the same time in Epstein's mansion in Manhattan and on Epstein's private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Epstein, a financier and registered sex offender, killed himself in a Manhattan jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
Giuffre sued under New York's Child Victims Act, a 2019 law giving survivors of childhood sexual abuse a window to sue their alleged abusers over conduct that occurred many years or decades earlier. The deadline to sue has since passed.
U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who oversees Giuffre's lawsuit, has urged both sides not to dwell on "technicalities" and instead to focus on the case's substance.
"I can see a lot of legal fees being spent and time being expended and delay, which ultimately may not be terribly productive for anyone," Kaplan said at a Sept. 13 hearing.
Last week London's High Court said it would arrange for Andrew to be served if the parties failed to work out their own arrangement and gave the prince's lawyers a week to appeal that decision.
A source close to the Duke's lawyers said it was highly unlikely any challenge would be pursued now. read more
Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges she helped recruit and groom underage girls for Epstein to abuse. Her trial is Nov. 29.
RELATED VIDEOS
Disabled girl defiled by several men with the knowledge of her mother
Stripping suspects face death penalty after they were charged with robbery with violence and sexual
Netflix offers free plan in Kenya to attract new subscribersNetflix hopes the free plan will lead to users signing up for a paid option with more content.
Bristol half marathon winner disqualified after running wrong raceBristol 10K runner disqualified after accidentally winning half-marathon
MOST READ
If child is sick, was father unfaithful?
CHILDREN
By Rose Mukonyo
- Commercial sex workers plead with county to step into void left by exit of local NGO
NYANZA
By James Omoro
- Farmer who sold Sh1 million bull to Uhuru quits dairy farming
NATIONAL
- High Court declares Minimum Tax unconstitutional
NATIONAL
- Builders: Rain may delay President Uhuru's legacy project
CENTRAL
- Kikuyu elders to support Raila’s quest for top seat
POLITICS