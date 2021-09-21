× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
South Africa court resumes Zuma's arms deal trial

AFRICA
By Reuters | September 21st 2021

Former South African President Jacob Zuma.

 A South African court on Tuesday resumed a trial that has dragged out for years over a $2 billion arms deal involving ex-president Jacob Zuma, whose legal team was expected to make a plea to remove the prosecutor.

The trial over the 1990s deal was meant to start in May, after being repeatedly stalled by legal arguments, but was delayed again by Zuma's request to replace lead prosecutor Billy Downer, whom he accuses of bias. 

 On July 7, Zuma was jailed for failing to cooperate with a separate corruption probe, precipitating some of the worst riots and looting the country has witnessed since the end of white minority rule in 1994. More than 300 people were killed and thousands of businesses pillaged and razed. 

 His jailing was nonetheless seen as a victory for South Africa's ability to enforce the rule of law, even against powerful politicians. The top court on Friday dismissed a bid by Zuma to overturn that 15-month jail sentence. 

 S.Africa's top court rejects' ex-leader Zuma's bid to overturn jail sentence

 This man Stephen Soi: His long journey to Sh114m fine or 15-yr jail term

 Former Sports CS Wario freed after paying Sh3.6m fine

 Ex-Sports CS Wario guilty of misuse of Sh54m Rio Olympics funds

 Zuma, 79, has been convalescing from an undisclosed illness, and has been allowed to see out the rest of his sentence at home on health grounds. He regards the criminal trial against him as a politically motivated witch hunt.

"I wear the badge of being a political prisoner ... (of) the struggle for the freedom of the African," Zuma said in a statement late on Monday. "Injustice will be defeated."

Zuma, who was absent on Tuesday at the trial proceedings at the Pietermartizburg High Court, has pleaded not guilty to corruption, money laundering and racketeering related to the acquisition of military hardware that has been mired in accusations of graft. French arms group Thales (TCFP.PA) has also denied wrongdoing.

Zuma is accused of accepting a 500,000 rand ($33,900) annual bribe from Thales from 1999 in exchange for protecting the company from investigation.

Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi: We must slay the monster of corruption to save Kenya

DPP Noordin Haji wants the court to lockout MPs representing clients in corruption cases

Rais Uhuru Kenyatta atoa ahadi kuwa hatukakua na ufujaji wa hela ya kuinua vijana nchini

Ruto criticises Raila’s politics
Odinga, in his characteristic style of politics, often uses riddles to hit out at his opponents.
Netflix offers free plan in Kenya to attract new subscribers
Netflix hopes the free plan will lead to users signing up for a paid option with more content.
If child is sick, was father unfaithful?
If child is sick, was father unfaithful?

CHILDREN

By Rose Mukonyo

.
