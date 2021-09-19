× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Former R. Kelly assistant testifies about singer's sexual activity, 'apology letter'

AMERICA
By Reuters | September 19th 2021

Cheryl Mack is questioned by Assistant U.S. Attorney Nadia Shihata during R. Kelly's sex abuse trial at Brooklyn's Federal District Court in a courtroom sketch in New York, the U.S., September 17, 2021. [Reuters]

A former assistant to R. Kelly testified on Friday she once saw him engage in sexual activity with one of the women he is charged with abusing, as prosecutors neared the end of presenting their sex trafficking case against the R&B singer.

On the 18th day of testimony at Kelly's trial in federal court in Brooklyn, Cheryl Mack, the mother of music producer London on da Track, said she saw the woman begin to massage Kelly while backstage at a Connecticut concert where he was performing.

"That was kind of my cue to leave," Mack said. "I was very uncomfortable." She said that as she left the room she caught a glimpse of the woman moving her head toward Kelly's groin.

Mack also said Kelly lost his temper in 2015 after she supposedly ruined a surprise birthday party for former stylist Kash Howard, and had her sign an "apology letter" that included false claims she accepted kickbacks from booking agents.

KEEP READING

 Prosecutor calls R. Kelly a 'predator' as sex abuse trial, testimony begin

 NBA superstar Kevin Durant ruled out for rest of season

 International Women's Rights Day: Towards a convergence of feminist struggles

 Chelsea vice-president ROWED with David and Brooklyn Beckham

"I apologized out of fear," Mack said.

Several witnesses have testified that Kelly made them write apology letters, purportedly to absolve him of misconduct, but which prosecutors could use to illustrate the tight control that witnesses have said Kelly demanded over those around him.

Friday's final prosecution witness was Dawn Hughes, a clinical psychologist who discussed how people might groom underage girls for sex, and how victims cope with the trauma. Defence lawyers are expected to cross-examine her on Monday.

Kelly, 54, has pleaded not guilty to charges over his alleged grooming and preying on women and girls as far back as the mid-1990s when he shot to stardom with music including the 1996 smash "I Believe I Can Fly."

The singer, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, faces one count of racketeering and eight counts of illegally transporting people across state lines for prostitution.

Kelly's indictment said he abused six women and underage girls including the singer Aaliyah, who Kelly married illegally in 1994 when she was 15. Aaliyah died in a 2001 plane crash.

Prosecution witnesses have said Kelly instilled fear as he demanded they follow his stringent rules, including by having women and girls call him "Daddy," and punished those who disobeyed, including by demanding unwanted sex.

Kelly's lawyers have tried to portray his accusers as fans who once hoped to capitalize on the singer's fame but felt jilted, and questioned why they and former employees failed to leave Kelly sooner or go to the police.

Deveraux Cannick, one of Kelly's lawyers, tried while cross-examining Mack to show jurors she should have known not to sign an apology letter, given that she was in her late 40s and had many years of music industry experience.

"I wasn't thinking at all," Mack told him.

The trial began on Aug. 18.

Kelly has faced sexual abuse accusations for nearly two decades.

Scrutiny increased after the #MeToo movement began in late 2017, and Lifetime aired the documentary "Surviving R. Kelly" in January 2019.

Kelly also faces sex-related charges in Illinois and Minnesota.

We were 'upfront' with France over submarine deal, Australia says
Australia ditched the 2016 deal with France's Naval Group to build a fleet of conventional submarines
Amid high security, small pro-Trump crowd rallies at U.S. Capitol
about 200 protesters showed up, this was fewer than the 700 people organizers had expected and thousands who brought mayhem to the Capitol on Jan 6
Share this story

MOST READ

Uhuru, Raila have teamed up to lock me out – Ruto
Uhuru, Raila have teamed up to lock me out – Ruto

POLITICS

By Brian Okoth

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Amid high security, small pro-Trump crowd rallies at U.S. Capitol

By Reuters | 1 hour ago

Amid high security, small pro-Trump crowd rallies at U.S. Capitol
Simone Biles condemns US Olympic Committee, FBI for sex-abuse crisis

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Simone Biles condemns US Olympic Committee, FBI for sex-abuse crisis
Mexican abortion ban punished poor women, top justice says

By Reuters | 10 days ago

Mexican abortion ban punished poor women, top justice says
El Salvador leads the world into cryptocurrency: bitcoin legal tender

By Reuters | 11 days ago

El Salvador leads the world into cryptocurrency: bitcoin legal tender

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC