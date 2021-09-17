× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Taliban say Afghan boys' schools to reopen, no mention of girls

ASIA
By Reuters | September 17th 2021

Afghan boys head home from school in Kabul, Afghanistan. [Reuters]

Afghan schools will open for boys from Saturday, the new Taliban ministry of education said in a statement that gave no indication of when girls might be able to go back to their classes.

More than a month after the movement seized the capital Kabul, most educational institutions have remained closed as the Taliban have struggled to reopen the economy and restore normal life in the cities.

At some of the schools that have managed to operate, girls up to the sixth grade have attended, and women students have gone to university classes. But high schools for girls have been closed.

Taliban officials have said they will not replicate the fundamentalist policies of the previous Taliban government, which banned girls' education, and they have promised that girls will be able to study so long as they do so in segregated classrooms.

KEEP READING

 Taliban deny their deputy prime minister, Mullah Baradar, is dead

 As West ponders aid for Afghanistan, China and Pakistan provide relief

 Remembering September 11 from an eyewitness account

 Taliban name new Afghan government, interior minister on U.S. sanctions list

While the Taliban did not order schools to close after their takeover, the movement has said the security situation meant that many activities for women and girls were not yet possible, and the latest statement did not mention girls at all.

It said state and private schools at primary and secondary level as well as official madrasa religious schools would be open from Saturday.

"All teachers and male students should attend school," the statement said.

RELATED VIDEOS

Kidnapped Kenyan Rescued

Kenya off UK Covid-19 red-list
Kenya, Egypt and Bangladesh among countries removed from the Covid-19 red list by the UK Government; directive takes effect on Wednesday next week.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
Share this story

MOST READ

Missing Ugandan woman found in septic tank
Missing Ugandan woman found in septic tank

AFRICA

By Too Jared

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
India-US hold 2+2 inter-sessional meeting, discuss inclusive Indo-Pacific

By Agencies | 23 hours ago

India-US hold 2+2 inter-sessional meeting, discuss inclusive Indo-Pacific
Taliban deny their deputy prime minister, Mullah Baradar, is dead

By Reuters | 3 days ago

Taliban deny their deputy prime minister, Mullah Baradar, is dead
India, Australia urge all nations to ensure no territory under their control is used for terror attacks

By Standard Reporter | 4 days ago

India, Australia urge all nations to ensure no territory under their control is used for terror attacks
Human capital will be the biggest asset in service sector: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor

By Standard Reporter | 4 days ago

Human capital will be the biggest asset in service sector: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC