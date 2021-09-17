× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

US judge sets back Prince Andrew's bid to avoid accuser's lawsuit

EUROPE
By Reuters | September 17th 2021

Britain's Prince Andrew speaks to the media during Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Windsor Great Park, Britain. [Reuters]

A woman who accused Britain's Prince Andrew of hiding from her sexual assault lawsuit can try an alternative means of serving her legal papers so that Queen Elizabeth's second son can address her claims, a U.S. judge ruled on Thursday night.

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan said Virginia Giuffre's plan to deliver her lawsuit to Andrew's Los Angeles-based lawyer was "reasonably calculated to bring the papers served to the defendant's attention," regardless of whether the prince "authorized" the lawyer to accept it.

The lawyer, Andrew Brettler, had no immediate comment.

"We are grateful that the Court has granted alternative service on Prince Andrew. This moves the case forward", Sigrid McCawley, a lawyer for Giuffre, said in an emailed statement.

KEEP READING

 Man in custody for kidnapping, defiling two minors

 Prince Andrew is sued by Jeffrey Epstein accuser over alleged sexual abuse

 Police arrest man in Murang’a after wife claims he forced her to undergo FGM

 53-year-old caretaker charged with defiling two minors in Kisumu

The U.S. judge's decision came as London's High Court said that Andrew's legal team had indicated they would challenge its ruling that it would take steps if necessary to have papers served on the British royal.

Andrew, the 61-year-old Duke of York, was sued by Giuffre last month, accusing him of battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress over alleged misconduct from about two decades ago.

Giuffre, 38, was underage at the time of Andrew's alleged abuse, which she said occurred around the time his friend, the financier Jeffrey Epstein, was sexually abusing her.

The civil lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

Andrew has denied Giuffre's accusations, and Brettler at a Monday court hearing called Giuffre's case a "baseless, nonviable, potentially unlawful lawsuit." read more

The prince stepped down from royal duties as details emerged over the last two years about his relationship with Epstein, a registered sex offender who killed himself in a Manhattan jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Kaplan ruled barely six hours after Giuffre formally requested his intervention, saying "service is not intended to be a game of hide and seek behind palace walls."

The judge issued his order one day after London's High Court said it would arrange for Andrew to be served if the parties failed to work out their own arrangement. read more

The British court also said there had been developments overnight in the case.

"Lawyers for Prince Andrew have indicated that they may seek to challenge the decision of the High Court to recognise the validity of the Hague Convention request for service made by Ms Giuffre’s lawyers," a spokesman said.

"The High Court has directed that any challenge must be made by close of business on 24 September."

There was no comment from Andrew's legal team.

Lawyers for Giuffre have argued they already properly served Andrew in England, when a copy of the lawsuit was left with a police officer guarding the prince's home in Windsor.

In her lawsuit, Giuffre accused Andrew of forcing her to have sexual intercourse at the London home of Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Giuffre also said Andrew abused her at Epstein's mansion in Manhattan and on Epstein's private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Maxwell faces a Nov. 29 trial on charges she helped recruit and groom underage girls for Epstein to sexually abuse. She has pleaded not guilty. Andrew has not been charged with crimes.

RELATED VIDEOS

Disabled girl defiled by several men with the knowledge of her mother

Stripping suspects face death penalty after they were charged with robbery with violence and sexual

App created to help report cases of sexual assault

Former KK Homeboyz coach Muyoti joins Nairobi City Stars
Nairobi City Stars has appointed Nicholas Muyoti as their new head coach ahead of the 2021-2022 FKF Premier League season set to kick off next week.
S.Africa's top court rejects' ex-leader Zuma's bid to overturn jail sentence
Zuma, recuperating in hospital after surgery for an undisclosed illness, asked the court in July to revoke its sentence for contempt
Share this story

MOST READ

Missing Ugandan woman found in septic tank
Missing Ugandan woman found in septic tank

AFRICA

By Too Jared

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Russia's Vladimir Putin self-isolates after COVID-19 infects inner circle

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Russia's Vladimir Putin self-isolates after COVID-19 infects inner circle
Buckingham Palace supports BLM movement, senior aide says

By Reuters | 7 days ago

Buckingham Palace supports BLM movement, senior aide says
Pope Francis sends 15,000 ice-creams to prisoners in Rome

By Reuters | 7 days ago

Pope Francis sends 15,000 ice-creams to prisoners in Rome
New Zealand thrown into lockdown over single suspected Delta case

By Reuters | 30 days ago

New Zealand thrown into lockdown over single suspected Delta case

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC