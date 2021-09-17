× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Guinea declares end of Marburg virus outbreak

AFRICA
By Reuters | September 17th 2021

Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, at the United Nations in Geneva, May 23, 2018. [Reuters]

An outbreak of the deadly Marburg virus in Guinea is officially over, health authorities said on Thursday, less than six weeks since West Africa's first-ever case of the disease was detected.

No further cases were confirmed by health workers monitoring the 170 high-risk contacts of the first patient, who was diagnosed after succumbing to the highly infectious hemorrhagic fever. read more

The outbreak came just two months after the country was declared free of Ebola following a brief flare-up earlier this year that killed 12 people.

"Today we can point to the growing expertise in outbreak response in Guinea and the region that has saved lives, contained and averted a spill-over of the Marburg virus," said Matshidiso Moeti, the World Health Organization's (WHO) regional director for Africa.

 How social media has robbed us of life’s little surprises

 Scared of Covid-19 vaccine side-effects? Just get painkillers and good rest

 Kenya records 12 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours

  Gigiri or Athi River? Tips on setting up a booming hotel

"Without immediate and decisive action, highly infectious diseases like Marburg can easily get out of hand," she said in a statement.

Both the Marburg case and this year's Ebola cases were detected in Guinea's Gueckedou district, near the borders with Liberia and Sierra Leone. The first cases of the 2014-2016 Ebola epidemic - the largest in history - also were from the same area in Southeastern Guinea's forest region.

There have been 12 major Marburg outbreaks since 1967, mostly in southern and eastern Africa. Fatality rates have varied from 24% to 88% in past outbreaks depending on the virus strain and case management, according to the WHO.

Transmission occurs through contact with infected body fluids and tissue. Symptoms include headache, vomiting blood, muscle pains and bleeding through various orifices. 

