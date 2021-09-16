× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Zimbabwe artist turns worthless old Mugabe-era banknotes into paintings

AFRICA
By Reuters | September 16th 2021

Prudence Chimutuwah. [Courtesy]

If anyone doesn't need reminding that banknotes are just worthless pieces of paper, it is Zimbabweans: more than a decade ago, they watched as hyperinflation obliterated their currency and led to the printing of a 100 trillion Zimbabwean dollar note.

Zim dollars were abandoned in 2009, after inflation caused by rampant money printing under the late President Robert Mugabe erased everyone's savings and pushed millions into poverty.

Most bills ended up in the trash, but Zimbabwean visual artist Prudence Chimutuwah has found value in the unloved old bank notes - by using them to make art.

Chimutuwah wants Zimbabweans to look beyond the ugly history of inflation - considered by the International Monetary Fund as the worst of any peacetime country - to see something beautiful in the bills. And, in the process, perhaps recover from the trauma of that time.

KEEP READING

 Mugabe's remains should be reburied at Harare monument, magistrate rules

 Statelessness Shona have been born again after getting Kenya citizenship

 Zimbabwe army commander dies from cancer - presidential spokesman

 Slapping Presidents: It didn’t start with France’s Macron

Her paintings capture the daily lives of women. [Courtesy]

"A lot of people, when they see the old bank notes, their reaction most of the time (is to) get angry," said Chimutuwah.

"I am trying ... for people to see the beauty of these old bank notes. So, when someone looks at this artwork they go like 'whoa' and then they forget the pain this thing has caused."

Her paintings capture the daily lives of women, shown dancing, cooking or in bright and elegant dress, with the old Zim dollar notes stuck on with glue to form part of the image.

Her figures are mostly blue, which she described as "a symbol of strength and dominance".

In one painting, a woman pours a liquid from a calabash, which is made up of pieces of brown 1,000 and 50 billion Zimbabwe dollar notes. In another, a woman wears a mask and blouse made from purple 500 million Zimbabwe dollar notes.

RELATED VIDEOS

Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe celebrates his 92nd birthday

Zimbabwe's president, Robert Mugabe slams United Nation at AU Summit 2016

Mugabe ataka Afrika ishirikishwe kwa baraza la usalama

Why fuel lands in Kenya at Sh60 but is being sold at over Sh130
On Petrol, at least Sh74 are gobbled up by taxes; diesel Sh62 and kerosene Sh56
Gicheru’s trial at ICC set for March 2022
Deputy prosecutor James Stewart says Kenyan authorities are still holding on to some crucial evidence required to prosecute.
Share this story

MOST READ

Form Two student begs for school fees in city streets
Form Two student begs for school fees in city streets

NAIROBI

By Pkemoi Ng’enoh

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Eritrean and Tigrayan forces killed and raped refugees – International Rights Watch

By Reuters | 4 hours ago

Eritrean and Tigrayan forces killed and raped refugees – International Rights Watch
Twitter ban in Nigeria to end 'very soon', information minister says

By Reuters | 5 hours ago

Twitter ban in Nigeria to end 'very soon', information minister says
Nigerian forces recapture 114 from mass jailbreak

By Reuters | 7 hours ago

Nigerian forces recapture 114 from mass jailbreak
South Sudan minister faults US, UK over bank woes

By Kamau Muthoni | 2 days ago

South Sudan minister faults US, UK over bank woes

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC