Taliban deny their deputy prime minister, Mullah Baradar, is dead
ASIA
By Reuters
| September 14th 2021
The Taliban have denied that one of their top leaders has been killed in a shootout with rivals, following rumours about internal splits in the movement nearly a month after its lightning victory over the Western-backed government in Kabul.
Sulail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesman, said Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, former head of the Taliban political office who was named deputy prime minister last week, issued a voice message rejecting claims he had been killed or injured in a clash.
"He says it is lies and totally baseless," Shaheen said in a message on Twitter.
The Taliban also released video footage purportedly showing Baradar at meetings in the southern city of Kandahar. Reuters could not immediately verify the footage.
KEEP READING
As West ponders aid for Afghanistan, China and Pakistan provide relief
Remembering September 11 from an eyewitness account
Taliban name new Afghan government, interior minister on U.S. sanctions list
Taliban fire in air to scatter hundreds of protesters in Kabul
The denials follow days of rumours that supporters of Baradar had clashed with those of Sirajuddin Haqqani, head of the Haqqani network that is based near the border with Pakistan and was blamed for some of the worst suicide attacks of the war.
The rumours follow speculation over possible rivalries between military commanders like Haqqani and leaders from the political office in Doha like Baradar, who led diplomatic efforts to reach a settlement with the United States.
The Taliban have repeatedly denied the speculation over internal divisions.
Baradar, once seen as the likely head of a Taliban government, had not been seen in public for some time and was not part of the ministerial delegation which met Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in Kabul on Sunday.
The movement's supreme leader, Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, has also not been seen in public since the Taliban seized Kabul on Aug. 15, although he issued a public statement when the new government was formed last week.
Speculation over Taliban leaders has been fed by the circumstances surrounding the death of the movement's founder, Mullah Omar, which was only made public in 2015 two years after it happened, setting off bitter recriminations among the leadership.
Teachers adequately trained on CBC, Magoha says229,000 teachers have been trained on the CBC, Education CS George Magoha says.
Man’s stalled vehicle stolen after stepping out for 30 minutesStephen Kamau’s vehicle broke down on his way to Murang’a from Maragua Town at 2am on Monday, September 13.
MOST READ
Sapit bars Raila, Mudavadi from the pulpit
POLITICS
- ODM speaks on Butere church function walkout
POLITICS
- Justin Muturi warns state agencies against intimidation of leaders
POLITICS
- Update: Third body retrieved from Kisumu building
NYANZA
- More intellectuals from Coast eye political seats
POLITICS
By Patrick Beja
- Few sightings as whales steer off Kenyan coast
SUNDAY MAGAZINE