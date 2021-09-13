Human capital will be the biggest asset in service sector: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor
ASIA
By Standard Reporter
| September 13th 2021
In the service sector, the biggest asset will be human capital which is a combination of talent, skills and creativity, said Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha while releasing the NAAC’s ‘Analysis of Accreditation Reports of Union Territories-Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh’ on Saturday.
“If we talk about the agricultural economy, we have landed assets. In the industrial economy, we have a labour force. Likewise, in the service sector, we have new technologies and the biggest asset will be human capital which will be a combination of talent, skill and creativity,” said Manoj Sinha
“While making the growth model we have to be careful to ensure increase in human capital.
According to me, the education sector should also compete with the rest of the country,” Sinha added.
KEEP READING
Galwan Valley clash took ties with China in different direction: India foreign minister Jaishankar
Canada: Indian diaspora in Vancouver protests against NDP leader Jagmeet Singh
Parliamentary Standing Committee on health begins 3-day study tour of Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir: Cleaning drive organised to preserve Dal Lake
“I would also mention that along with TATA groups (Indian multi-national company) we have set up two centres for innovation, invention and incubation in Baramula, Jammu. Fourteen centres with the approval of the higher education department will be set-up in the coming days,” said the LG.
“Around Rs 200 crore will be allotted for skill development, artificial intelligence, 3d-printing, data analysis, biotech and other fields in the state of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
RELATED VIDEOS
CS Mutahi Kagwe asks Kenyans to be vigilant after Indian Covid variant was detected in the country
Man with rare condition appeals for medical funds to go to India
Lessons for learning institutions from successful Coast secondary schoolLessons for learning institutions from successful Coast secondary school
Aviation will soar high againDespite the Covid-19 catastrophe, the aviation sector is poised to spring back to life by building back better, just like other sectors of the economy
MOST READ
Mt Kenya party leaders step up activities amid calls for unity
POLITICS
- Ruto and the 2022 kingdom
CARTOONS
By Gado
- Relationship Dilemma: I’m split between my broke husband and a rich married man
RELATIONSHIPS
- Raila promises growth under 'Azimio la Umoja'
WESTERN
- Covid-19: 960 recover as 269 test positive in last 24 hours
HEALTH & SCIENCE
- S.Africa's regulator approves Pfizer Covid-19 shot for children 12 and up
HEALTH & SCIENCE
By Reuters