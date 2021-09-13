× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Human capital will be the biggest asset in service sector: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor

ASIA
By Standard Reporter | September 13th 2021

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. [Courtesy]

In the service sector, the biggest asset will be human capital which is a combination of talent, skills and creativity, said Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha while releasing the NAAC’s ‘Analysis of Accreditation Reports of Union Territories-Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh’ on Saturday.

“If we talk about the agricultural economy, we have landed assets. In the industrial economy, we have a labour force. Likewise, in the service sector, we have new technologies and the biggest asset will be human capital which will be a combination of talent, skill and creativity,” said Manoj Sinha

“While making the growth model we have to be careful to ensure increase in human capital.

According to me, the education sector should also compete with the rest of the country,” Sinha added.

 Galwan Valley clash took ties with China in different direction: India foreign minister Jaishankar

 Canada: Indian diaspora in Vancouver protests against NDP leader Jagmeet Singh

 Parliamentary Standing Committee on health begins 3-day study tour of Jammu and Kashmir

 Jammu and Kashmir: Cleaning drive organised to preserve Dal Lake

“I would also mention that along with TATA groups (Indian multi-national company) we have set up two centres for innovation, invention and incubation in Baramula, Jammu. Fourteen centres with the approval of the higher education department will be set-up in the coming days,” said the LG.

“Around Rs 200 crore will be allotted for skill development, artificial intelligence, 3d-printing, data analysis, biotech and other fields in the state of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

