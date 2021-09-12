× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

U.S. urges immediate talks over Ethiopia conflict as reported abuse grows

AFRICA
By Reuters | September 12th 2021

Troops in Eritrean uniforms are seen on top of a truck near the town of Adigrat, Ethiopia, March 14, 2021. [Reuters]

The United States is gravely concerned about fighting in parts of Ethiopia, the U.S. State Department said on Friday, urging the Ethiopian government and rebellious forces from the Tigray region to start immediate negotiations to address the conflict.

"We urge the Ethiopian government and TPLF to enter at once into negotiations without preconditions toward a sustainable ceasefire," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement, using an acronym for the Tigray People's Liberation Front.

Reports of continued human rights abuses and atrocities by parties to the conflict are deeply disturbing, including the reported attack on civilians in a village in the Amhara region this week, Price said.

Rebellious forces from the Tigray region killed 120 civilians over two days in a village in Ethiopia's Amhara region, local officials told Reuters on Wednesday.

KEEP READING

 Sudan summoned Ethiopia's ambassador over 29 bodies found in river

 UN footage from northern Ethiopia shows humanitarian crisis

 Editorial misread situation in Ethiopia’s Tigray region

 USAID says Tigrayan forces looted aid warehouses in Ethiopia's Amhara region

The Tigrayan forces later issued a statement rejecting what they called a "fabricated allegation" by the Amhara regional government and denying any involvement in the killing of civilians.

"We condemn all such abuses against civilians in the strongest possible terms and call on all parties to the conflict to respect human rights and comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law," Price said.

There was no immediate comment from the office of Ethiopia's prime minister. The spokesperson of the Amhara regional government and Getachew Reda, a spokesman for the Tigrayan forces, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Eritrea's Information Minister Yemane Gebremeskel said: "Eritrea categorically rejects these intermittent accusations. Scapegoating Eritrea is neither constructive nor will it serve the interests of peace and stability in the (Horn of Africa) region."

War broke out 10 months ago between Ethiopia's federal troops and forces loyal to the TPLF, which controls the Tigray region.

Since then, thousands have been killed and more than 2 million have fled their homes. Fighting spread in July from the Tigray region into the neighboring regions of Amhara and Afar, also in the country's north.

The United Nations said on Friday that it had completed its joint investigation with Ethiopia's state-appointed human rights commission of abuses in the Tigray conflict, with a final report due November 1.

RELATED VIDEOS

Safaricom enters Ethiopian market; it will partner with Vodafone

11 Ethiopians imprisoned for 6 months after being found guilty of being in the country illegally

African Heads converge in Kigali Rwanda for the World Economic forum

Wafula Chebukati asks court to dismiss case seeking to bar him from office
Elijah wants Chebukati stopped from heading the commission until the case is heard and determined.
Senators weep over delayed, squandered county funds
Being a House of traditions, the senators were bound to keep alive their defeatist culture, in turn displaying their mastery in grieving.
Share this story

MOST READ

Western Kenya politics: Raila, Malala clash
Western Kenya politics: Raila, Malala clash

POLITICS

By Mireri Junior

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Mugabe's remains should be reburied at Harare monument, magistrate rules

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Mugabe's remains should be reburied at Harare monument, magistrate rules
Guinea junta tells central bank to freeze government accounts

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Guinea junta tells central bank to freeze government accounts
Send vaccines to Africa and ditch unproven third shot, AU says

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Send vaccines to Africa and ditch unproven third shot, AU says
South Africa puts off municipal election for 4 days after court bars long COVID delay

By Reuters | 3 days ago

South Africa puts off municipal election for 4 days after court bars long COVID delay

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC