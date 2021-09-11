× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Mugabe's remains should be reburied at Harare monument, Zimbabwe magistrate rules

AFRICA
By Reuters | September 11th 2021

A soldier stands beside a picture of Robert Mugabe during his burial in Kutama, Zimbabwe. September 28, 2019. [Reuters]

A Zimbabwean magistrate on Friday ruled that Robert Mugabe's remains should be exhumed and reburied at the national heroes' shrine in the capital city, rekindling a row over the late former leader's resting place.

In May, a traditional chief from Mugabe's rural Zvimba area ordered that his remains be interred at the shrine in Harare, where the ruling elite and former fighters in Zimbabwe's 1970s independence war are buried. read more

Mugabe's three children had appealed the decision at the magistrate court in Chinhoyi town, 115 kilometres (71 miles) west of Harare.

A casket carrying the remains of Robert Mugabe is carried to the military chopper after his body lied in state at Rufaro Stadium, Harare. September 13, 2019. [Reuters]

 Statelessness Shona have been born again after getting Kenya citizenship

 Zimbabwe army commander dies from cancer - presidential spokesman

 Slapping Presidents: It didn't start with France's Macron

 Robert Mugabe's remains to be exhumed, reburied at heroes' shrine

Their lawyer Fungai Chimwamurombe said magistrate Ruth Moyo dismissed the case, ruling that Mugabe's children were not party to the proceedings by the Zvimba chief and so had no right to launch an appeal.

"It is a decision we do not agree with. I am consulting my clients and they have a right to appeal," he told Reuters.

Decisions of the magistrates court can be appealed at the High Court.

Once feted as a promising leader at independence in 1980, Mugabe's long rule divided Zimbabweans between supporters who hailed him as a champion of black empowerment, and opponents who cast him as an authoritarian who ran down a once successful economy.

Mugabe's relatives oppose his reburial at National Heroes Acre, saying the man who ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years until he was ousted in an army coup had expressed fears before his death that some of those who overthrew him would seek to conduct a traditional ritual with some of his body parts.

A general view of the National Heroes Acre in Harare, Zimbabwe. [Reuters]

Chimwamurombe said Mugabe's wife had separately sought a review of the chief's ruling and the case will be heard in Chinhoyi on Sept. 21.

Chiefs in Zimbabwe have jurisdiction over their local subjects but it is rare for them to order families to exhume bodies for reburial. 

Caf Champions League: Tusker to face Arta Solar at 5pm
FKF Premier League champions Tusker will kick start their Caf Champions League campaign today on Saturday when they take on Djiboutian giants Arta Sol
Bilateral Trade: Indonesia, Kenya open hybrid trade fair
Over 70 Indonesian firms were looking for interested parties to collaborate and explore products
Lillian Ng’ang’a: I am God’s finest art
Lillian Ng’ang’a: I am God’s finest art

NAIROBI

By Winfrey Owino

.
