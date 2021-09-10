× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Lebanon to form Cabinet after impasse that has lasted 13 months

ASIA
By Reuters | September 10th 2021

Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati gestures as he talks at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon July 26, 2021. [Courtesy, Reuters]

Lebanese leaders agreed a new government led by Sunni Muslim tycoon Najib Mikati on Friday after a year of feuding over cabinet seats that has exacerbated a devastating economic collapse, opening the way to a resumption of talks with the IMF.

The breakthrough followed a flurry of contacts from France which has led efforts to get Lebanon's fractious leaders to agree a cabinet and begin reforms since last year's catastrophic Beirut port explosion, senior Lebanese political sources said.

There was no immediate comment from the French foreign ministry.

In televised comments, Mikati's eyes welled up with tears and his voice broke as he described the hardship and emigration inflicted by the crisis, which has forced three quarters of the population into poverty.

KEEP READING

 State declares dusk to dawn curfew in troubled Laikipia Conservancy

 Cabinet divided as ministers wade into 2022 succession row

 21 die of Covid-19 as 1,863 recover

 DP Ruto accuses Matiang'i of dishonesty

The biggest threat to Lebanon's stability since the 1975-90 civil war, the crisis hit a crunch point last month when fuel shortages brought much of the country to a standstill, triggering numerous security incidents, adding to Western concern and warnings of worse to come unless something is done.

Mikati and President Michel Aoun, a Maronite Christian, signed a decree establishing the government in the presence of Nabih Berri, the Shi'ite Muslim speaker of parliament, the presidency said.

Mikati said divisive politics must be set to one side and that he could not go for talks with the International Monetary Fund only to encounter opposition at home.

He pledged to seek support from Arab countries, a number of which have shunned Lebanon because of the extensive influence wielded in Beirut by the heavily armed, Iran-backed Shi'ite Islamist group Hezbollah.

Lebanon could no longer afford to subsidise goods such as imported fuel, he said, adding the country did not have the hard currency reserves for such support.

Addressing the daily hardships, he described how mothers had been forced to cut back on milk for their children.

"If a mother's eldest son leaves the country and she has tears in her eyes, she can't buy a Panadol pill," he said, referring to medicine shortages.

Elections on time

Mikati also said parliamentary elections scheduled for next Spring would go ahead on time.

Like the outgoing cabinet of Prime Minister Hassan Diab, the new one comprises ministers with technical expertise who are not prominent politicians but have been named by the main parties.

Youssef Khalil, a senior central bank official and aide to governor Riad Salameh, was named finance minister in the proposed new cabinet line-up.

The heavily armed, Shi'ite Islamist movement Hezbollah, a political ally of Aoun which is designated a terrorist group by the United States, named two of the 24 ministers.

The crisis, which came to a head in late 2019, stems from decades of corruption in the state and unsustainable financing.

The steadily deteriorating situation worsened precipitously in August when the central bank announced it could no longer finance fuel imports at heavily subsidised exchange rates.

The failure to agree a cabinet has left Lebanon without any effective government as the country has sunk deeper into a crisis which the World Bank has described as one of the sharpest implosions of modern times.

Mikati, a politician-businessman who was designated prime minister in July, has previously said he would seek to re-start negotiations with the IMF once his government was formed.

Mikati was the third prime minister-designate to attempt to form the government since the government resigned over a year ago after the port explosion.

Mikati was designated after Saad al-Hariri, a former prime minister, abandoned his efforts.

Hariri traded blame for the failure with Aoun.

Aoun's political adversaries have accused him and his political party, the Free Patriotic Movement, of seeking effective veto power in the new government by demanding a third of the seats. Aoun has denied this repeatedly.

Mikati said there was no blocking third in the government line-up.

RELATED VIDEOS

Council of Governors console Kibaki and the family at their Muthaiga home

Wildlife Conservation Stakeholders launch an Online Campign to tackle poaching

Devolution CS Mwangi Kiunjuri dismisses claims that County governments have not received money

How Matiang’i plans to end Laikipia violence
The Government had earlier created a new sub-county in Laikipia called Kirima aimed at tackling perennial insecurity incidents in the area.
Orie Rogo Manduli, Kisumu girl born to kick ass
Surviving on fruits and juice, Orie’s tenacity won and she was allowed to keep the job. She was the first woman to chair the NGO council.
Share this story

MOST READ

Viral picture of woman hanging precariously on fence not Omanga’s
Viral picture of woman hanging precariously on fence not Omanga’s

FACT CHECK

By Mireri Junior

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Parliamentary Standing Committee on health begins 3-day study tour of Jammu and Kashmir

By Standard Reporter | 1 day ago

Parliamentary Standing Committee on health begins 3-day study tour of Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir: Cleaning drive organised to preserve Dal Lake

By Standard Reporter | 1 day ago

Jammu and Kashmir: Cleaning drive organised to preserve Dal Lake
Taliban name new Afghan government, interior minister on U.S. sanctions list

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Taliban name new Afghan government, interior minister on U.S. sanctions list
Taliban fire in air to scatter hundreds of protesters in Kabul

By Reuters | 3 days ago

Taliban fire in air to scatter hundreds of protesters in Kabul

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC