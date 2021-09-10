Buckingham Palace supports BLM movement, senior aide says
EUROPE
By Reuters | September 10th 2021
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family support the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, a senior representative of Buckingham Palace told Channel 4 News in an interview.
Ken Olisa, the first Black Lord-Lieutenant of London, told the channel he had discussed the topic of racism with the royals in the aftermath of protests triggered in the United States following the death of George Floyd.
Floyd, a Black man, was killed in May 2020 when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck. His death galvanized a protest movement against the unjust deaths of Black people at the hands of law enforcement.
According to the news channel’s press release, when Olisa was asked if the palace supported BLM, he said: “The answer is easily yes”.
KEEP READING
Former AFC Leopards coach banned from operating in South Africa for life
Seattle clashes spark 45 arrests, 21 police injured
One person shot, killed during Black Lives Matter protest in Texas
Black Lives Matter skirts North Africa despite everyday racism
“(Race) it’s a hot conversation topic. The question is what more can we do to bind society to remove these barriers.”
In March, the royal family had come under fire after Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, accused the family of racism.
In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan said her son Archie had been denied the title of prince because there were concerns within the royal family “about how dark his skin might be when he’s born”.
Later, in a statement from the queen, the palace said issues of race were concerning and would be treated very seriously but pointedly stated “some recollections may vary”. The Palace had said it was a family matter that should be dealt with privately. Prince William then denied that Britain’s royals were racist.
RELATED VIDEOS
What to look out for ahead of the royal wedding
Rights group decries police brutality in EmbuOut of the 50 cases that have been reported in Embu over the past three years, only two had been prosecuted.
10th All Africa University Games set for June 2022 in KenyaOver 4,000 University student-athletes from all over Africa will descend on Nairobi for the 10th FASU (Federation of African Sports Universities) Game
MOST READ
Viral picture of woman hanging precariously on fence not Omanga’s
FACT CHECK
- Beware of ‘Tsunami’ gang on the prowl in Nairobi
NATIONAL
- Police officers 'attempt to rob' man in Dagoretti, Nairobi
NAIROBI
By Brian Okoth
- Matiangi says Uhuru, Raila will chart his path
NATIONAL
- Homeowners sue over Sh72m service charge
NAIROBI
By Paul Ogemba
- Shock in Murang’a as body of pupil, 13, found by mum in bedroom
CENTRAL