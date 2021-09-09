× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Parliamentary Standing Committee on health begins 3-day study tour of Jammu and Kashmir

ASIA
By Standard Reporter | September 9th 2021

Parliament, India. [Reuters]

The Parliamentary Standing Committee (PSC) on Health and Family Welfare Monday began its three-day study tour in Jammu and Kashmir to meet all stakeholders to receive feedback.

The Committee will inspect various medical facilities and interact with doctors, paramedics and patients to get feedback with regard to its subject matter, according to an official statement.

The PSC, headed by its chairman Ram Gopal Yadav, Member of Parliament (MP) with members from both the houses of Parliament (Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha), would meet several stakeholders to receive feedback on the subject matters of Implementation of Ayushman Bharat; Mental Health in contemporary times; Medical Devices: Regulation and Control; Affordability of Cancer treatment; and Vaccine Development, Distribution Management and Mitigation of Pandemic COVID-19.

In this regard, the Standing Committee today visited Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar where it was briefed about the functioning of the college and its eight associated hospitals across the Kashmir division.

 Jammu and Kashmir: Cleaning drive organised to preserve Dal Lake

 Kasmir varsity girls lauded for achieving maximum gold medals

 Indian government committed to ensuring full evacuation from Afghanistan as soon as possible

 Afghan men, women, children living under constant state of fear

Additional Chief Secretary Health and Medical Education, Vivek Bhardwaj; Head of Department, Department of Community Medicine, Dr Salim Khan, Heads of Departments, Medical Superintendents of GMC associated hospitals, senior professors, doctors and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

At the outset, Principal GMC Srinagar, Prof (Dr) Samia Rashid gave an elaborative presentation over the functioning of the college and its associated hospitals.

The Committee members were briefed about the academic activities, sanctioned strength and its associated hospitals, specialities available at the hospitals, besides work done in the past three years especially during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The committee was further informed about the up-gradation since the last two years which include Surgical Intensive Care Unit (SICU), Operation Theatres, Specialized equipment, Cath Lab, ECHO facilities, Kidney transplant, and additional oxygen at the hospitals. 

Prison rejects jailed minor after he tests positive for Covid-19
