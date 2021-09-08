× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Sudan summoned Ethiopia's ambassador over 29 bodies found in river

AFRICA
By Reuters | September 8th 2021

An Ethiopian fleeing fighting in Tigray region lifts his clothes as he crosses the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdayet village, Sudan. [Reuters]

Sudan summoned Ethiopia's ambassador to Khartoum to inform him that 29 corpses found on the banks of a river abutting Ethiopia were those of Ethiopian citizens from the Tigray ethnic group, Sudan's foreign ministry said.

It said in a statement late on Tuesday that the ambassador had been summoned on Aug. 30 and was told that the bodies had been found between July 26 and Aug. 8 on the Sudanese side of the Setit River, known in Ethiopia as the Tekeze.

The corpses were identified by Ethiopians residing in the Wad al Hulaywah area of eastern Sudan, it said.

The statement did not say how the people died.

KEEP READING

 UN footage from northern Ethiopia shows humanitarian crisis

 Editorial misread situation in Ethiopia’s Tigray region

 USAID says Tigrayan forces looted aid warehouses in Ethiopia's Amhara region

 Ethiopia's Yehualaw smashes half marathon world record

Dina Mufti, spokesperson for the Ethiopian Foreign Affairs Ministry, did not immediately respond to request for comment

The river is the current de facto borderline between territory controlled by Tigrayan forces and those controlled by Amhara forces allied with Ethiopia's federal government. At a different point the river also separates Sudan from Ethiopia.

Tensions between Sudan and Ethiopia have been running high because of a spillover of the conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region and Ethiopia's construction of a giant hydropower dam on the Blue Nile.

Tens of thousands of refugees have fled into eastern Sudan and there have been military skirmishes in an area of contested farmland along the border between Sudan and Ethiopia.

Sudanese authorities said on Sunday they had confiscated a weapons shipment that arrived by air from Ethiopia on suspicion the arms were destined for use in "crimes against the state".

Sudan's interior ministry said later on Monday that the shipment had turned out to be part of a legal cargo imported by a licensed arms trader.

