× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Guinea junta consolidates takeover by naming military governors

AFRICA
By Reuters | September 7th 2021

Special forces members take position during an uprising that led to the toppling of President Alpha Conde in Kaloum neighbourhood of Conakry, Guinea September 5, 2021. [Reuters]

The soldiers who seized power in Guinea over the weekend have consolidated their takeover with the installation of army officers at the top of Guinea's eight regions and various administrative districts.

West African countries have threatened sanctions following the overthrow of President Alpha Conde, who was serving a third term after altering the constitution to permit it, which his opponents said was illegal. Regional leaders will meet to discuss the situation on Wednesday- not Thursday, as suggested in a previous staff memo.

Coup leader Mamady Doumbouya, a former officer in the French Foreign Legion, has promised a transitional government of national unity and a "new era for governance and economic development". But he has not yet explained exactly what this will entail, or given a timeframe.

Sunday's uprising, in which Conde and other top politicians were detained or barred from travelling, is the third since April in West and Central Africa, raising concerns about a slide back to military rule in a region that had made strides towards multi-party democracy since the 1990s.

KEEP READING

 Guinea coup: Atwoli tells AU to push for ousted President Conde release

 World Cup qualifier: Liverpool working to get Keita back from Guinea following coup in his homeland

 How overthrown Conde failed to live up to pledges in Guinea

 Video: 65-year-old woman slits 99-year-old husband's throat over food

Conakry saw a second day of calm after the putsch, with some military checkpoints removed. Traffic was normal on Tuesday in the capital's administrative centre, the Kaloum peninsula. Traffic jams were beginning to form.

State RTG television broadcast images of junta-appointed General Aboubacar Diakite taking over from civilian governor Sadou Keita in Kankan, the region that has been Conde's electoral stronghold.

Keita called his replacement by a general a moment of "joy and remorse", Guinean news website Inquisiteur.net reported.

In Labe region in the north, soldiers took down a photograph of Conde from the walls of Governor Elhadj Madifing Diane's office as he handed over to a lieutenant-colonel, Media Guinea reported.

BAUXITE

The coup has triggered concerns about supplies of bauxite, the main aluminium ore, from Guinea, the world's second-largest producer.

The benchmark aluminium contract on the London Metal Exchange remained near a 10-year high hit on Monday.

However, mines have not reported any disruption. State-run Chinese aluminium producer Chalco's (601600.SS), bauxite project in Guinea said it was operating normally.

The Australian-listed bauxite and gold exploration firms Lindian Resources (LIN.AX) and Polymetals Resources (POL.AX) also said on Tuesday that their activities were unaffected.

The Kremlin said it was closely following the political situation and that it hoped Russian business interests, which include three major bauxite mines and one alumina refinery, would not suffer.

During his decade in power, Conde steered Guinea through economic growth, but unemployment remained high.

Surveys by Afrobarometer suggest the majority of Guineans think the level of corruption has increased in recent years, while dissatisfaction with the economy and personal living conditions has also risen.

Frustration boiled over into deadly protests last year when Conde chose to seek a third term.

RELATED VIDEOS

Police detain a couple and their son for allegedly beating their 15-year-old daughter to death

RUTO answers CORD on IEBC matters

KTN Leo Wikendi Kamilifu Michezo - Harambee Stars yacharazwa Guinea Bissau

MCAs reject NMS bid for parking fees in estates
Nairobi County Assembly has deemed illegal a proposal by NMS and City Hall to charge for parking in residential areas.
Mwangi Kiunjuri roots for police reservists
Share this story

MOST READ

Why you should shower before the act and pass water afterwards
Why you should shower before the act and pass water afterwards

HEALTH & SCIENCE

By Rosa Akinyi Agutu

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Somali PM suspends intelligence chief amid political rift

By Reuters | 3 hours ago

Somali PM suspends intelligence chief amid political rift
UN footage from northern Ethiopia shows humanitarian crisis

By Reuters | 6 hours ago

UN footage from northern Ethiopia shows humanitarian crisis
Somalia parliamentary vote is pushed back to November

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Somalia parliamentary vote is pushed back to November
How overthrown Conde failed to live up to pledges in Guinea

By Reuters and Winfrey Owino | 1 day ago

How overthrown Conde failed to live up to pledges in Guinea

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC