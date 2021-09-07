× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams found dead in apartment – NYPD

AMERICA
By Reuters | September 7th 2021
Michael K Williams arrives for the premiere of "The Public" at the New York Public Library in New York, US. [Reuters]

Michael K. Williams, who played the character Omar Little in the TV series "The Wire," was found dead in his New York apartment on Monday, the New York Police Department said. He was 54.

Lieutenant John Grimpel, a NYPD spokesman, said Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment after a 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) emergency phone call to emergency operators.

Williams, who received a 2021 Emmy nomination for his performance in HBO's Lovecraft Country, also found fame for his role in the HBO series Boardwalk Empire.

The NYPD said there was an "ongoing investigation" into Williams's death and that the New York City medical examiner will determine the cause of death at a later time.

 

