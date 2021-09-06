× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Somalia parliamentary vote is pushed back to November

AFRICA
By Reuters | September 6th 2021

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed in Mogadishu on May 27, 2021. [Reuters]

Voting for members of Somalia's lower house of parliament has been rescheduled for late November, a move that will delay the indirect election of a president.

Voting for lawmakers by elders had been due to be completed this week, with the election of a speaker and swearing-in of members of parliament happening next week -- in time for them to pick a president on Oct. 10.

But an election implementation commission has drawn up a new timetable for the drawn-out process showing that lawmakers will be picked between October 1 and November 20.

The timetable, seen by Reuters, did not give a date for when the lawmakers will elect a president.

The current government's term expired in February. A delay in holding the election, and a row over President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed's attempt to extend his rule, caused a political crisis and an armed standoff in the streets of the capital.

That impasse was resolved in May.

How overthrown Conde failed to live up to pledges in Guinea
It is not clear what had inspired the army's move on Sunday, September 5, against the 83-year-old Conde
