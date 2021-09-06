Somalia parliamentary vote is pushed back to November
AFRICA
By Reuters | September 6th 2021
Voting for members of Somalia's lower house of parliament has been rescheduled for late November, a move that will delay the indirect election of a president.
Voting for lawmakers by elders had been due to be completed this week, with the election of a speaker and swearing-in of members of parliament happening next week -- in time for them to pick a president on Oct. 10.
But an election implementation commission has drawn up a new timetable for the drawn-out process showing that lawmakers will be picked between October 1 and November 20.
The timetable, seen by Reuters, did not give a date for when the lawmakers will elect a president.
The current government's term expired in February. A delay in holding the election, and a row over President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed's attempt to extend his rule, caused a political crisis and an armed standoff in the streets of the capital.
That impasse was resolved in May.
