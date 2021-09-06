South Africa's former President Zuma placed on medical parole
AFRICA
By Reuters | September 6th 2021
South Africa's jailed former president Jacob Zuma has been placed on medical parole because of his ill health, the government's correctional services department said on Sunday.
Last month prison authorities said Zuma, serving a 15-month sentence in Estcourt prison for contempt of court, underwent unspecified surgery at an outside hospital where he had been sent for observation. He remained in hospital with more operations planned.
The 79-year old's eligibility for medical parole follows a medical report received by the Department of Correctional Services, it said in a statement.
"Medical parole placement for Mr Zuma means that he will complete the remainder of the sentence in the system of community corrections, whereby he must comply with a specific set of conditions and will be subjected to supervision until his sentence expires," the department added.
KEEP READING
South Africa detects new coronavirus variant, still studying its mutations
South Africa to open up COVID-19 vaccinations to 18-35 year olds from Friday
Jailed former South African president Jacob Zuma undergoes surgery
Its spokesman Singabakho Nxumalo said that Zuma, who was imprisoned in early July, was still in hospital but could go home to continue receiving medical care. He gave no details on Zuma's illness, his parole conditions nor whether his health had deteriorated since surgery.
Mzwanele Manyi, a spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation, said it welcomed the decision of the parole board and a more detailed statement would be issued after consultation with Zuma's legal team.
Zuma was jailed for defying a Constitutional Court order to give evidence at an inquiry investigating high-level corruption during his nine years in office until 2018.
When Zuma handed himself in on July 7, protests by his supporters escalated into riots involving looting and arson that President Cyril Ramaphosa described as an "insurrection".
RELATED VIDEOS
International Hard Rock Cafe launches in Nigeria's Capital Lagos
South African protesters demand President Jacob Zuma's resignation
China to pump 60 billion US Dollars to development projects across the African continent
Man's 10-day walk to see President UhuruA 61-year-old man who is seeking to compel the government to complete the construction of Kabarnet Stadium is expected to arrive at State House today.
Khwisero gold diggers brave hazardous river to get rich quickVillagers around the banks of River Yala at Emakuche in Khwisero sub-County been digging the shallow pits in a desperate search for gold deposits.
MOST READ
Mutua and Lillian: A separation, a new man and allegations of SMS death threats
STANDARD ENTERTAINMENT
- State House Comptroller now joins attack against DP Ruto
POLITICS
- Kenya’s middle class: Story of people living on borrowed time
NATIONAL
- Lt.General Nick Leshan takes the final bow
NATIONAL
- How Uhuru, Raila are unknowingly building DP for 2022 presidency
NATIONAL
- Number of KMTC graduates surges as nursing takes the lead
EDUCATION