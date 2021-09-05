Heavy gunfire heard in Guinea capital Conakry
AFRICA
By Reuters | September 5th 2021
Heavy gunfire was heard in centre of Guinea capital Conakry on Sunday morning, according to a Reuters witness and videos shared on social media.
A military source said the only bridge connecting the mainland to the Kaloum neighbourhood, which houses most of the ministries and the presidential palace, had been sealed off and many soldiers, some heavily armed, were posted around the palace.
A senior government official said President Alpha Conde was unharmed but gave no further details. A witness told Reuters he saw a civilian with gunshot wounds.
More to follow
