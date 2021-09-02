Tanzania says gunman who killed four people last month was a terrorist
AFRICA
By Reuters | September 2nd 2021
Tanzanian police said on Thursday that a slain gunman who killed three police officers and a private security guard on a rampage through a diplomatic quarter of Tanzania's main city Dar es Salaam last month was a terrorist.
In the Aug. 25 attack, Hamza Mohammed shot police officers with a pistol at a city intersection before taking their rifles and heading to the nearby French embassy where he shot the security guard. Hamza was eventually shot dead.
"Our investigation has found that Hamza was a terrorist," Camilius Wambura, Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI), told reporters in the lake city of Mwanza.
The gunman had been accessing extremist content from social media pages depicting terror acts by Islamist groups al Shabaab and ISIS, Wambura said.
KEEP READING
Police officer killed in Al-Shabaab attack on station
Car bomb kills at least 13 in Somali capital: police, medics
Brother of most wanted terrorist charged in Milimani court
Terror suspect trial stalls for two years after magistrate transferred
Al Shabaab is an Islamist group that has for years been fighting to topple the government in Somalia and seeking to establish its own rule based on its own strict interpretation of Islam's sharia law.
The gunman was also in communication "with other people who live in countries with terrorism-related acts but mainly he was learning through radical social media pages," Wambura said.
Tanzania's Inspector-General of Police Simon Sirro last week suggested the attack could be related to Tanzania's role in neighbouring Mozambique, where the country has sent troops to help fight Islamist insurgents as part of a regional security force.
Wambura said Mohammed was one of "a type of terrorists who are ready to die for their religion," although he did not name any religion.
Venance Kalunga, a neighbour of the gunman, told Reuters last week that Mohammed had lived peacefully in their residential area in the east of the city but described him as devoted to his Islamic faith.
"He is a very ethical man who follows Islamic teachings...he loves going to the mosque in the morning, afternoon and evening."
RELATED VIDEOS
Garissa University set to reopen 9 months after deadly terrorist attack
Body of student killed during Garissa University College terror attack exhumed for identif
Retired soldiers train learners survival tactics during terrorist attack
Pioneers of land scandal haunting Kenya 117 years onThe pioneers of 'officially" sanctioned land grab were two South African speculators. They brewed a mega scandal in South Africa.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phoneTracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
MOST READ
I need psychological help: Mother of brothers lynched in Kitengela opens up
COUNTIES
- DP William Ruto’s 10 days on the cross as 2022 fight takes shape
POLITICS
By Brian Otieno
- DP Ruto dismisses calls for Matiang'i to explain security detail change
POLITICS
By Jael Mboga
- Matiang'i: Ruto has biggest security detail in history
NATIONAL
By Jael Mboga
- DP Ruto’s allies woo ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi
POLITICS
- Mombasa Road sections under construction to be opened to ease traffic
NAIROBI
By Jael Mboga