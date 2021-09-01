USAID says Tigrayan forces looted aid warehouses in Ethiopia's Amhara region
AFRICA
By Reuters | September 1st 2021
Forces from Ethiopia's Tigray region in recent weeks looted warehouses belonging to the U.S. government's humanitarian agency in the Amhara region, USAID's mission director in Ethiopia said on Tuesday.
War broke out in the mountainous region last November between Ethiopian troops and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which controls the region. The conflict has killed thousands and caused a humanitarian crisis.
After retaking control of most of Tigray in late June and early July, Tigrayan forces pushed into the neighbouring Afar and Amhara regions, displacing several hundred thousand more people from their homes.
"We do have proof that several of our warehouses have been looted and completely emptied in the areas, particularly in Amhara, where TPLF soldiers have gone into," mission director Sean Jones told state broadcaster EBC in a televised interview.
KEEP READING
Ethiopia's Yehualaw smashes half marathon world record
U.S. says war in Ethiopia's north could affect trade benefits
Ethiopia to build local rival to Facebook, other platforms
"I do believe that the TPLF has been very opportunistic," he added.
Representatives for the TPLF and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
"Any interference or theft of humanitarian aid is unacceptable and prevents critical assistance from reaching people in need. Unfortunately, since the beginning of the conflict in northern Ethiopia, we've seen instances of looting from all parties," a USAID spokesperson said.
Up to 900,000 people in Tigray are already in famine conditions, while five million others are in desperate need of humanitarian assistance, USAID estimates.
For the first time in nine months of war, aid workers this week will run out of food to deliver to millions of people who are going hungry, the head of USAID said last week, blaming the government for restricting access.
The Tigrayan forces and the federal government have repeatedly traded accusations of hampering the flow of aid.
RELATED VIDEOS
Safaricom enters Ethiopian market; it will partner with Vodafone
11 Ethiopians imprisoned for 6 months after being found guilty of being in the country illegally
African Heads converge in Kigali Rwanda for the World Economic forum
Joe Biden: Afghanistan exit marks the end of U.S nation-buildingBiden portrayed the chaotic exit as a logistical success that would have been just as messy even if it had been launched weeks earlier.
OKA not under pressure to back Raila's presidency bid – KalonzoOne Kenya Alliance will field its own candidate in next year's general election, says Wiper's Kalonzo Musyoka
MOST READ
I wouldn't wish Covid even on my worst enemy, says Raila man after second attack
NATIONAL
By Rosa Agutu
- Man pours hot tea on wife's private parts for reading his messages
RIFT VALLEY
- Between Uhuru and the DP, one of them is dishonest, says Isaac Ruto
POLITICS
- Jimmy Wanjigi: Raila has nothing more to offer Kenyans
POLITICS
By Jael Mboga
- Ruto: I don’t mind AP security, they can even bring G4S
POLITICS
- Uhuru reads riot act to Jubilee leaders and pledges to unite Mt Kenya political parties
POLITICS